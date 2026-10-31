ETV Bharat / state

6-Yr-Old Girl Critically Injured After Assault By Boy At Haryana's Panchkula School

A minor boy at a government school assaulted a six-year-old girl in Haryana. ( ETV Bharat )

Panchkula : A six-year-old girl sustained injuries after she was beaten by an eight-year-old boy at a government school in Haryana's Panchkula district, police said. The incident occurred on the afternoon of October 28, a police official said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's father, "the eight-year-old boy lured the girl to an empty classroom on the first floor, where he slammed her head against a bench. He then kicked her repeatedly and struck her head and face multiple times with a brick."

The girl has been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she is undergoing treatment for critical injuries, police said. According to a police official, the incident reportedly followed a verbal altercation between the two. "When the girl did not appear after school hours, the auto-rickshaw driver informed her father. Upon the father's arrival at the school, the accused boy himself revealed that the girl was lying injured in a room on the first floor; the family then took her to the hospital," a police official said.