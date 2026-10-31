6-Yr-Old Girl Critically Injured After Assault By Boy At Haryana's Panchkula School
The girl has been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she is undergoing treatment for critical injuries, police said.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Panchkula: A six-year-old girl sustained injuries after she was beaten by an eight-year-old boy at a government school in Haryana's Panchkula district, police said. The incident occurred on the afternoon of October 28, a police official said.
According to the complaint filed by the girl's father, "the eight-year-old boy lured the girl to an empty classroom on the first floor, where he slammed her head against a bench. He then kicked her repeatedly and struck her head and face multiple times with a brick."
The girl has been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she is undergoing treatment for critical injuries, police said. According to a police official, the incident reportedly followed a verbal altercation between the two.
"When the girl did not appear after school hours, the auto-rickshaw driver informed her father. Upon the father's arrival at the school, the accused boy himself revealed that the girl was lying injured in a room on the first floor; the family then took her to the hospital," a police official said.
The police have recorded the statement of the girl's father and have also gathered information by questioning the other child and his family.
ACP Vikram Nehra said, "The boy was undergoing a medical assessment." He said an assessment is conducted in cases involving children aged between seven and 12 years, and further action would be taken based on the report. Police are questioning the school authorities as part of the investigation.
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