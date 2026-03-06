Panchkula’s Ekansh Dhull Secures AIR 3 in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025; Father Is A BJP Leader
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called Ekansh’s father to congratulate him on his son’s achievement.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 11:28 PM IST
Panchkula: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, and Panchkula resident Ekansh Dhull has secured All India Rank 3. Ekansh is the son of BJP leader Krishan Kumar Dhull and lives with his family in Sector 12/A, Panchkula. His mother, Nirmala, is a school principal.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called Ekansh’s father to congratulate him on his son’s achievement. The Chief Minister said Ekansh has brought pride to Haryana and that the achievement is the result of his focus and hard work. He also assured the family that he would personally share in their celebrations.
Ekansh completed Class 10 and 12 from Bhavan Vidyalaya and from St. Kabir Public School in Chandigarh, respectively. An alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi, Ekansh has a Bachelor’s degree in honours. He moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC examination. He did secure Rank 342 in 2024 and Rank 295 in 2025, but continued to study to score better. And this year, his rank improved dramatically.
His father says the success of Ekansh is a result of consistent hard work, dedication, and focus. “When the ranks in the previous two attempts were not as per his expectations, my son decided to appear for the examination again. Today, the success he has achieved makes us proud and happy,” he said.
