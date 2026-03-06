ETV Bharat / state

Panchkula’s Ekansh Dhull Secures AIR 3 in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025; Father Is A BJP Leader

Panchkula: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, and Panchkula resident Ekansh Dhull has secured All India Rank 3. Ekansh is the son of BJP leader Krishan Kumar Dhull and lives with his family in Sector 12/A, Panchkula. His mother, Nirmala, is a school principal.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called Ekansh’s father to congratulate him on his son’s achievement. The Chief Minister said Ekansh has brought pride to Haryana and that the achievement is the result of his focus and hard work. He also assured the family that he would personally share in their celebrations.