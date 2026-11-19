ETV Bharat / state

CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent For Accepting Bribe Of Rs 10 Lakh In Haryana's Panchkula

Panchkula: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) posted in Panchkula for accepting a bribe.

Following a complaint, the CBI team laid a trap and apprehended the accused and recovered the bribe money of Rs 10 lakh from him. Based on the complaint, the CBI initially registered a case against the accused on the day. It is alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from a partner (the complainant) of a private firm in exchange for undue favors in GST proceedings against the firm.

The proceedings included avoiding the imposition of a heavy penalty and the issuance of a new demand notice. Subsequently, the accused reduced the bribe amount to Rs 20 lakh, with Rs 10 lakh to be paid as the first installment.

The CBI's investigation into the matter confirmed that the accused had demanded a bribe. However, it was also revealed that the accused had later increased the bribe amount from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The complainant agreed to accept Rs 10 lakh as the first installment.