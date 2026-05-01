ETV Bharat / state

Panchayats Have No Jurisdiction Over Building Permissions: Jammu Kashmir High Court

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has ruled that Panchayat authorities in Srinagar’s Harwan block do not have the legal power to regulate building construction or issue building permissions in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the J&K Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA).

The court held that only the LCMA and the competent building authority can regulate development in the notified zone.

In a 16-page judgement, a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar dismissed an appeal filed by residents of Panchayat halqas in the Harwan block who had challenged demolition notices issued against alleged unauthorised constructions.

The court also made significant observations on the limits of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, and questioned the legality of Rule 155 of the Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, saying the provision appeared to be beyond the government’s rule-making powers.

“This duty imposed upon Halqa Panchayat would not include the grant of building permissions, checking violation of such permission and ordering demolition where the construction was found to be raised either without building permissions or acting in derogation or violation of such permission,” the bench said.

The appeal arose from a judgement passed on October 17, 2025, by a single judge who had dismissed a writ petition filed by inhabitants of Block Harwan.

The appellants included Ali Mohammad Rather, 74, a resident of New Theed, Harwan; Mehraj-ud-din Rishi of Dara; Abdul Rashid Bhajran of Fakir Gujri; Irfan Ahmad Mir of Murinder Bagh, Gandtal; Ali Mohammad Bhat of Barji, Mufti Bagh; and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat of Mufti Bagh, Gandtal.

The respondents included the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through the revenue department secretary, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, the J&K Lakes Conservation and Management Authority and its enforcement officer. The UT was represented by government advocate Furqan Yaqub.

The petitioners argued that since their villages and Panchayat halqas in Harwan were governed by the Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the LCMA had no authority to interfere with constructions approved by Panchayat authorities under Rule 155 of the Panchayati Raj Rules.

They had challenged demolition notices issued in March 2025 under the Jammu and Kashmir Control of Building Operations Act, 1988.

The residents contended that after the constitution of Panchayat halqas and rural blocks under the Panchayati Raj Act, the LCMA and other urban development bodies ceased to have jurisdiction over the area.

Rejecting the argument, the high court held that Harwan block continued to remain part of a notified area governed by the Development Act, 1970, and brought under the control of the LCMA through SRO 109 of 1997 and SRO 57 of 1999.

The bench said the Development Act was enacted “to secure the development of the state in a planned manner and to check haphazard constructions by regulating building activities.”

The judges held there was no conflict between the Development Act and the Panchayati Raj Act regarding regulation of buildings.