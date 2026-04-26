ETV Bharat / state

Panchayat Secretary Declares Three Living Persons Dead In MP's Chhatarpur; Suspended

Chhatarpur: A panchayat secretary in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has been suspended after he allegedly issued death certificates in the names of three living persons, officials said on Sunday. While locals alleged the secretary might have acted under pressure, officials suggested the error may have occurred due to his lack of computer skills.

The action against the secretary followed a complaint filed on April 17 by Ramabai Raikwar, Girja Vishwakarma and Kallu Ahirwar, who alleged they had been declared dead in official records and their death certificates were wrongly made.

District panchayat Chief Executive Officer Namah Shivay Arjaria suspended Chandrapura gram panchayat secretary Amar Singh with immediate effect on Saturday, the officials said.