Panchayat Members Fine Accused To Hush Up Minor Girl's Rape In Jharkhand's Gumla
The incident took place when the accused was playing with the victim while her mother was busy with household chores. He was sent to jail.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Gumla: Members of a gram panchayat under the Ghaghra police station in Jharkhand's Gumla imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the accused to allegedly suppress the rape of a minor girl.
Surprisingly, some members collected Rs 20,000 from the accused and used it for a feast and asked him to pay the remaining Rs 80,000 within a week. However, the matter came to light when the police reached amidst the party.
The accused was picked up and produced in court, which sent him to jail. Ghaghra police station house officer (SHO) Mohan Kumar said information was received that attempts were being made to hush up the case within the panchayat. "Following this, the police visited the village, registered an FIR based on the statement of the victim's mother, and arrested the accused," he added.
The accused, an acquaintance of the family, visited the victim's house on Saturday evening. He told her mother to complete her domestic work and said he would be with the kid till then. The mother went to another room for her routine domestic work, Kumar said.
"After a while, the mother heard the baby crying, and she came running into the room. She found her daughter bleeding from her private parts and crying, while the accused was lying on the other side," Kumar said.
She took her daughter to the hospital and registered an FIR the next day, on Sunday. "The condition of the baby is stable now, and her medical examination has also been done," he said.
Upon learning about the incident, some panchayat members devised a plan to suppress the matter and held a meeting in the village on Sunday.
The sarpanch said a meeting had been held by some villagers following the incident, but he was not informed about it and learned about it when the police arrived.
Meanwhile, the victim's father said certain individuals pressured the family to suppress the case and organised a meeting instead of allowing them to go to the police station. They had also promised to provide money for the child's medical treatment, he added.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Suresh Kumar Yadav said the matter is being investigated to ascertain if any meeting was held in this regard or any decision was taken.
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