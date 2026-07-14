ETV Bharat / state

Panchayat Members Fine Accused To Hush Up Minor Girl's Rape In Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla: Members of a gram panchayat under the Ghaghra police station in Jharkhand's Gumla imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the accused to allegedly suppress the rape of a minor girl.

Surprisingly, some members collected Rs 20,000 from the accused and used it for a feast and asked him to pay the remaining Rs 80,000 within a week. However, the matter came to light when the police reached amidst the party.

The accused was picked up and produced in court, which sent him to jail. Ghaghra police station house officer (SHO) Mohan Kumar said information was received that attempts were being made to hush up the case within the panchayat. "Following this, the police visited the village, registered an FIR based on the statement of the victim's mother, and arrested the accused," he added.

The accused, an acquaintance of the family, visited the victim's house on Saturday evening. He told her mother to complete her domestic work and said he would be with the kid till then. The mother went to another room for her routine domestic work, Kumar said.

"After a while, the mother heard the baby crying, and she came running into the room. She found her daughter bleeding from her private parts and crying, while the accused was lying on the other side," Kumar said.