Panchayat Member Killed In Firing During Diwali Celebration In Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: Diwali celebrations in village Dhagana under the Tarn Taran assembly constituency turned tragic when a woman panchayat member was killed in firing that erupted following a minor dispute on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mandeep Kaur, the wife of Davinder Singh, a resident of Dhagana village. Two others were seriously injured in the firing and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The family members of the deceased woman informed that she used to work at the Verka Dairy in the village.

“At night, when children were bursting crackers in the street, they got into a fight with neighbours. When Mandeep Kaur came out to call her children, former Congress sarpanch Sukhwinder Singh opened fire from the front, hitting her,” they said. She was rushed to a private hospital in Patti but succumbed to her injuries.