Panchayat Member Killed In Firing During Diwali Celebration In Tarn Taran
A woman was killed and two others sustained injuries after a man opened fire over a dispute on Diwali night in Tarn Taran.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 7:47 PM IST
Tarn Taran: Diwali celebrations in village Dhagana under the Tarn Taran assembly constituency turned tragic when a woman panchayat member was killed in firing that erupted following a minor dispute on Tuesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Mandeep Kaur, the wife of Davinder Singh, a resident of Dhagana village. Two others were seriously injured in the firing and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The family members of the deceased woman informed that she used to work at the Verka Dairy in the village.
“At night, when children were bursting crackers in the street, they got into a fight with neighbours. When Mandeep Kaur came out to call her children, former Congress sarpanch Sukhwinder Singh opened fire from the front, hitting her,” they said. She was rushed to a private hospital in Patti but succumbed to her injuries.
Mandeep’s family member alleged that Sukhwinder Singh was harassing them by repeatedly playing the same song. Following this, when they protested, the accused opened fire with his licensed rifle.
Sadar Police Station in charge, Vipan Kumar said, “A case has been registered based on the statements of the family members of the deceased and further action has been initiated."
Kumar said that the two injured have been identified as Dilbag Singh, son of Mukhtiar Singh, and Gurpreet Singh, son of Gurmail Singh. The body has been sent for postmortem at Patti Civil Hospital, and further investigation is underway, he said.
