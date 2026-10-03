ETV Bharat / state

Panchayat Elections In Rajasthan To Be Held In Four Phases From October 23

Jaipur: Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan will be held in four phases starting October 23, State Election Commission announced on Saturday.

State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh while announcing the polling schedule at a presser, said that voting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will be held in four phases—on October 23, October 29, November 4 and November 14—from 7 am to 6 pm.

Counting of votes for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will take place at the district headquarters on November 20, Singh said.

Likewise, elections for panch and sarpanch posts will be held on October 25 in the first phase, October 31 in the second, November 6 in the third and November 16 in the fourth phase. Counting of votes for these posts will be held immediately after polling at the respective Gram Panchayat headquarters, according to the SEC.

Polling for Deputy sarpanch posts will be held on October 26, November 1, November 7 and November 17 for the respective phases. Elections for Zila Pramukh will be held on November 25 and Up-Zila Pramukh on November 26. Panchayat Samiti Pradhans will be elected on November 27 and Up-Pradhans on November 28.

Elections are to be held across the state's 14,403 Gram Panchayats, 457 Panchayat Samitis, and 41 Zila Parishads. More than 4.03 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise and 45,384 polling stations will be set up. Of the total eligible voters, 4,03,07,308 voters, 2,08,87,351 are men, 1,94,19,789 women and 168 third-gender voters as per official data.