ETV Bharat / state

Pan-IIT Summit: CM Naidu Assures Land To Firm That Converts Petrol Bikes Into EVs In Hours

Amaravati: At the pan-IIT summit, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu learnt about the technology that converts petrol-powered bikes into electric vehicles (EVs) in just four hours.

Representatives of 'Autonext,' a company that manufactures electric tractors, explained to him that they could convert even older vehicles into electric variants.

"We can convert a petrol bike into an EV in four hours for Rs 40,000. We are currently operating in Telangana and will approach the Andhra Pradesh government with proposals to set up a plant within three to four months," they explained.

Chandrababu congratulated 'Autonext' after they announced plans to set up a plant in Kuppam and assured them that land would be allocated for setting up the unit.

The summit held in Vijayawada served as a platform for various novel and innovative inventions. Chandrababu visited the stalls set up by startups and gathered details by asking questions regarding when the industries would be established in the state, the current stage of the process, the potential for employment generation, and the companies' experience with these projects.

Assuring them of the government's full support, Naidu instructed IT secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar to oversee the speedy completion of processes such as land allocation and the granting of various permits for these companies.

Drone Unit in Kurnool

Representatives of 'Oxy Aerospace' informed the CM that they intend to set up a drone manufacturing unit in Kurnool, in addition to the existing drone facility in Hyderabad. They explained that they would set up component manufacturing units across various villages in Kurnool through 50 micro-manufacturing units. Chandrababu inspected a drone manufactured by the company and autographed it at the representatives' request.

CM Welcomes Defence Drone Facility