Pan-IIT Summit: CM Naidu Assures Land To Firm That Converts Petrol Bikes Into EVs In Hours
'Oxy Aerospace' informed him that it intends to set up a drone manufacturing unit in Kurnool, in addition to the existing drone facility in Hyderabad.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Amaravati: At the pan-IIT summit, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu learnt about the technology that converts petrol-powered bikes into electric vehicles (EVs) in just four hours.
Representatives of 'Autonext,' a company that manufactures electric tractors, explained to him that they could convert even older vehicles into electric variants.
"We can convert a petrol bike into an EV in four hours for Rs 40,000. We are currently operating in Telangana and will approach the Andhra Pradesh government with proposals to set up a plant within three to four months," they explained.
Chandrababu congratulated 'Autonext' after they announced plans to set up a plant in Kuppam and assured them that land would be allocated for setting up the unit.
The summit held in Vijayawada served as a platform for various novel and innovative inventions. Chandrababu visited the stalls set up by startups and gathered details by asking questions regarding when the industries would be established in the state, the current stage of the process, the potential for employment generation, and the companies' experience with these projects.
Assuring them of the government's full support, Naidu instructed IT secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar to oversee the speedy completion of processes such as land allocation and the granting of various permits for these companies.
Drone Unit in Kurnool
Representatives of 'Oxy Aerospace' informed the CM that they intend to set up a drone manufacturing unit in Kurnool, in addition to the existing drone facility in Hyderabad. They explained that they would set up component manufacturing units across various villages in Kurnool through 50 micro-manufacturing units. Chandrababu inspected a drone manufactured by the company and autographed it at the representatives' request.
CM Welcomes Defence Drone Facility
Chandrababu welcomed 'Falcon Skyworks ', which manufactures drones for defence purposes. When they expressed interest in setting up a plant in the state, he said, "Tell us what you need. We will make all the necessary arrangements."
He keenly listened to a presentation on a method for city mapping based on satellite data and asked them to map a town in the state using the technology and report back to him.
He also inquired about an app that generates a basic health report — covering heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, and stress index — within 30 seconds using AI-based face scanning. He even checked his own health status using the app.
Kudos to Students
Naidu attentively watched a presentation by school students on the use of technology in implementing the 10-point agenda for achieving a Swarnandhra (Golden Andhra). He especially commended the students and posed for a group photo.
Andhra — the Best Investment Choice
When organisers mentioned that neighbouring states were luring various companies away with a slew of incentives, Naidu remarked that regardless of where they go, they would eventually return to Andhra.
"You might move elsewhere temporarily, but you will come back. The experiences you face in those states will be different. Andhra is the better place for investments," he said.
Also Read