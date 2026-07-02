ETV Bharat / state

PAN Card, Voter ID Card Not Valid Document To Prove Indian Citizenship: Gauhati High Court

Hyderabad: The Guwahati High Court has recently ruled that PAN card, voter ID, Electronic photo ID card and NRC documents cannot be the basis of proof for Indian citizenship.

The Guwahati High Court stated this on June 30 while upholding the 2019 judgement of the Assam Foreigners Tribunal. A person named Aminul Hoque was identified as a foreigner by the Foreigners Tribunal in 2019.

Challenging the verdict, Aminul filed a writ petition in the Guwahati High Court. The judgement was given by a bench comprising Justices Kalyan Raj Surana and Shamima Jahan.

The judges also observed that minor errors in the documents cannot prevent proof of citizenship but the person in question has failed to establish continuous relationship with himself and his family members through the documents

According to the rules in India for establishing oneself as a citizen, a person must be able to establish himself from the date prior to the determination of his hereditary Indian citizenship.

Aminul Hoque, who was identified as a foreigner, failed to present the genealogical documents properly in his case.