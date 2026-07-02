PAN Card, Voter ID Card Not Valid Document To Prove Indian Citizenship: Gauhati High Court
The High Court stated this on June 30 while upholding the 2019 judgement of the Assam Foreigners Tribunal.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Guwahati High Court has recently ruled that PAN card, voter ID, Electronic photo ID card and NRC documents cannot be the basis of proof for Indian citizenship.
The Guwahati High Court stated this on June 30 while upholding the 2019 judgement of the Assam Foreigners Tribunal. A person named Aminul Hoque was identified as a foreigner by the Foreigners Tribunal in 2019.
Challenging the verdict, Aminul filed a writ petition in the Guwahati High Court. The judgement was given by a bench comprising Justices Kalyan Raj Surana and Shamima Jahan.
The judges also observed that minor errors in the documents cannot prevent proof of citizenship but the person in question has failed to establish continuous relationship with himself and his family members through the documents
According to the rules in India for establishing oneself as a citizen, a person must be able to establish himself from the date prior to the determination of his hereditary Indian citizenship.
Aminul Hoque, who was identified as a foreigner, failed to present the genealogical documents properly in his case.
Advocate and Government Standing Counsel of the said case, Jiten Payeng told ETV Bharat the documents required for proof of citizenship were not mentioned in this case but he was identified as a foreigner because his family name was not attached to his list documents.
"The foreigner has failed to establish his family lineage in India. In 2018, the Guwahati High Court in Rabia Khatun v. Government of India clearly stated that PAN card is not a proof of Indian citizenship. In the same case, the court said that voter ID card is not a proof of citizenship", Payeng added.
"Similarly, in another case of Babul Islam, it has been said that a driving license cannot be a proof of Indian citizenship," he said.
"The Supreme Court has already ruled that errors in family records are not an obstacle to proof of citizenship. But in this case of Aminul Hoque, it is different as there is no name of his family in records nor they have been identified," he said.
Payeng says, "In 1974 itself, the Guwahati High Court ruled that 1951 NRC documents cannot be valid documents for Indian citizenship. The Guwahati High Court and the Bombay High Court have already ruled that the passport is not a proof of Indian citizenship. It is a foreign travel document. The Passport issue has been mentioned by the Government of India few days ago also."
"One document alone does not prove Indian citizenship. One document must corroborate with another to prove Indian citizenship. A citizen can only be established as an Indian citizen if he has consecutive documents and proof of his presence in India," he concluded.