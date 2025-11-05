Haryana's Palwal Zilla Parishad Chairman Terms Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Rant ' A 'Blatant Lie'
Umesh Gudrana said he has an extended family which has been residing in Palwal for the last 80-100 years.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST
Palwal: Hours after leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of stealing 2.5 million votes during the Assembly elections in Haryana in 2024, Palwal zilla parishad chairman Umesh Gudrana termed it a 'blatant lie'.
Rahul had said a BJP leader living at house no 150, vice chairman of Palwal zilla parishad, has 66 voters registered at his address. "One man has 500 voters registered at his home," he had said.
"Rahul Gandhi has the wrong facts, someone has given him the wrong record," Umesh said. He said, "Our grandfather has four brothers. They have lived in Gudrana village for the last 80-100 years. My father has nine brothers. Even if we add two votes each from each of his children, that's a lot of votes. We didn't come from abroad and settle here. We are citizens of India, and our family has been growing over time. We haven't rented any land or built a fake house. There's absolutely no basis for such allegations."
Umesh further said, "I don't know where Rahul Gandhi got this record rom. House number 50 has been there since the Congress regime. This number was neither allotted by the BJP government, nor by the Election Commission. There are around 4,000 voters in our village.My uncles and uncles have been sarpanches," he said
Umesh termed Rahul's allegations 'propaganda campaign' launched by the Congress to mislead voters and the general public. "They have no other issues left. This is false and baseless," he said.
"None of our votes are stolen, they are genuine. If anyone needs any ID or other proof, you can come with me to my village. I will go there and show you the entire village and the houses. I will show you how many members reside there, along with the complete voter list. I will get you to count every single person to see how many votes there are. Now, in the next election, the number of votes will increase by 10-20, not decrease," he said.
Also Read
'Hydrogen Bomb' Unleashed: Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Sarkar Chori' In Haryana, Claims One In Eight Voters 'Fake'