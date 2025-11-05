ETV Bharat / state

Haryana's Palwal Zilla Parishad Chairman Terms Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Rant ' A 'Blatant Lie'

Palwal: Hours after leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of stealing 2.5 million votes during the Assembly elections in Haryana in 2024, Palwal zilla parishad chairman Umesh Gudrana termed it a 'blatant lie'.

Rahul had said a BJP leader living at house no 150, vice chairman of Palwal zilla parishad, has 66 voters registered at his address. "One man has 500 voters registered at his home," he had said.

"Rahul Gandhi has the wrong facts, someone has given him the wrong record," Umesh said. He said, "Our grandfather has four brothers. They have lived in Gudrana village for the last 80-100 years. My father has nine brothers. Even if we add two votes each from each of his children, that's a lot of votes. We didn't come from abroad and settle here. We are citizens of India, and our family has been growing over time. We haven't rented any land or built a fake house. There's absolutely no basis for such allegations."