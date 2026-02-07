Police Officer Killed, 12 Injured As Swing Collapses At Surajkund Fair In Haryana's Faridabad
The police inspector, identified as Jagdish Prasad of Palwal who rushed in to rescue the injured, suffered serious injuries and later died.
Faridabad: A police inspector was killed, and several others were injured after a tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund Fair in Haryana's Faridabad on Saturday.
Police said the deceased, Jagdish Prasad of Palwal, as soon as the swing collapsed, rushed to rescue the injured and suffered serious injuries. He later died. Prasad was set to retire in March. He tried to save people and showed great bravery, but in the process he received severe injuries to his face and head, an official said.
An eyewitness said when he saw the swing crashing down, people and police officers, without caring about their safety, rushed to the area and pulled out the injured from the ride.
Prompt action by police helped save several lives, he said.
Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta reached the spot immediately after receiving information. Arrangements were immediately made for the treatment of the injured persons, Sinha said. Rescue operations were immediately launched to help the injured. During the rescue operation, a stall operator, Raghav, was also struck by a swing grill, injuring his shoulder.
Just an hour before the swing accident, Gate Number 2 of the fairgrounds suddenly collapsed, injuring Sumit Malhotra, a resident of Sector 28, and a child. The injured were taken to BK Hospital for treatment, police said.
Officials said a total of 12 people were injured in the accident. The area was barricaded to prevent further mishaps.
A technical fault caused the swing's motor to fail, leading to a broken bearing, said officials. The other swings at the fair were stopped immediately after the incident and are being examined, they said.
The operator of the swing is being questioned. Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Singh said, "Action will be taken against the swing operator and FIR will be registered".
फरीदाबाद में आयोजित सूरजकुंड मेले के दौरान हुए हादसे से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। इस दुर्घटना में जान गँवाने वाले व्यक्ति के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। साथ ही, घायल हुए लोगों के समुचित एवं तत्काल उपचार के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश जारी कर दिए गए…— Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) February 7, 2026
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Fair in Faridabad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. Necessary guidelines have been issued to the concerned authorities for the immediate and proper treatment of the injured. The Haryana government is working diligently and sensitively to provide all possible assistance to the injured and their families."
Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma said an investigation has been ordered into the incident. "Our thoughts are with the affected families. All the injured are being provided with the best possible treatment. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery," he said. Earlier, a gate at the food court in the fair had reportedly collapsed due to strong winds.
