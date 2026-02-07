ETV Bharat / state

Police Officer Killed, 12 Injured As Swing Collapses At Surajkund Fair In Haryana's Faridabad

Faridabad: A police inspector was killed, and several others were injured after a tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund Fair in Haryana's Faridabad on Saturday.

Police said the deceased, Jagdish Prasad of Palwal, as soon as the swing collapsed, rushed to rescue the injured and suffered serious injuries. He later died. Prasad was set to retire in March. He tried to save people and showed great bravery, but in the process he received severe injuries to his face and head, an official said.

An eyewitness said when he saw the swing crashing down, people and police officers, without caring about their safety, rushed to the area and pulled out the injured from the ride.

Prompt action by police helped save several lives, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta reached the spot immediately after receiving information. Arrangements were immediately made for the treatment of the injured persons, Sinha said. Rescue operations were immediately launched to help the injured. During the rescue operation, a stall operator, Raghav, was also struck by a swing grill, injuring his shoulder.

Just an hour before the swing accident, Gate Number 2 of the fairgrounds suddenly collapsed, injuring Sumit Malhotra, a resident of Sector 28, and a child. The injured were taken to BK Hospital for treatment, police said.