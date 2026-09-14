ETV Bharat / state

Palghar Hospital Violence: 22 Accused, Including MLA's Son, Remanded In Police Custody Till Sep 16

Palghar: Twenty-two persons arrested in the Palghar hospital violence case were remanded in police custody till September 16 by a local court. Those remanded in police custody by Magistrate Yogesh H Gajbhiye in an order issued late Sunday night include MLA Rajendra Gavit's son Rohit Gavit and former Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Sankhe.

On the intervening night of September 5 and 6, Sena workers barged into Relief Hospital at Palghar where a few injured 'Govindas' who had participated in the Dahi Handi celebrations had been admitted.

Claiming that the hospital was charging exorbitant fees, they allegedly vandalised the property, threatened the doctors, assaulted staff members and forcibly took away one of the injured persons from the ICU.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act for rioting. assault, criminal intimidation, trespass, unlawful assembly and other offences, with police identifying 22 persons through CCTV footage.