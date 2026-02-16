ETV Bharat / state

70-Year-Old Devotee From Chennai Fulfils Dream Of Taking Out Shirdi Sai Baba’s Grand Palanquin

Shirdi: A 70-year-old Sai devotee from Chennai, K. Bhanumathi (fondly known as Amma), fulfilled her long-cherished wish by taking out Sai Baba’s grand palanquin through the town.

Every Thursday, the Shri Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust conducts the traditional palanquin procession of Sai Baba of Shirdi from the Samadhi Mandir to Chavadi. The honour of carrying or supporting the palanquin is typically reserved for the descendants of Sai Baba’s contemporary devotees and employees of the Sansthan. Ordinary devotees are rarely given the opportunity to participate in this sacred ritual.

70-Year-Old Devotee From Chennai Fulfils Dream Of Taking Out Shirdi Sai Baba’s Grand Palanquin (ETV Bharat)

Bhanumathi Amma with the assistance of Sachin Tambe, former trustee of the Sansthan was able to do that. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tambe said, "Some Sai devotees have come to settle in Shirdi permanently. Bhanu Amma has been living here for the past 20 years. It is an honour for us to support her and extend any help required."