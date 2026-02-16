70-Year-Old Devotee From Chennai Fulfils Dream Of Taking Out Shirdi Sai Baba’s Grand Palanquin
February 16, 2026
Shirdi: A 70-year-old Sai devotee from Chennai, K. Bhanumathi (fondly known as Amma), fulfilled her long-cherished wish by taking out Sai Baba’s grand palanquin through the town.
Every Thursday, the Shri Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust conducts the traditional palanquin procession of Sai Baba of Shirdi from the Samadhi Mandir to Chavadi. The honour of carrying or supporting the palanquin is typically reserved for the descendants of Sai Baba’s contemporary devotees and employees of the Sansthan. Ordinary devotees are rarely given the opportunity to participate in this sacred ritual.
Bhanumathi Amma with the assistance of Sachin Tambe, former trustee of the Sansthan was able to do that. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tambe said, "Some Sai devotees have come to settle in Shirdi permanently. Bhanu Amma has been living here for the past 20 years. It is an honour for us to support her and extend any help required."
The independent palanquin procession through Shirdi town was initiated three years ago. This year’s ceremony featured the Kashi Vishwanath Damru Dal from Kashi, a traditional Maharashtrian musical ensemble, and a DJ performance.
An image of Sai Baba was placed in the palanquin, which Bhanumathi Amma carried on her shoulders. Devotees sang bhajans and danced along the route.
After deciding to organise the procession, Bhanumathi invited her relatives to Shirdi and personally took care of all arrangements, including accommodation, meals and return travel.
Bhanu Amma told ETV Bharat, "My dream has been fulfilled as I was given the honour of taking Sai’s palanquin around Shirdi town. It is a blessing that this wish came true in my lifetime."
The Sai Palkhi Yatra was taken out on Monday with great pomp and devotion from Dwarkamai to Chavadi via the traditional palanquin route.
