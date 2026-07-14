Collector Formulates Strict SOPs After Ambaji Temple Donation Theft Case
Plans are in offing to telecast live counting of donations as a measure to maintain transparency
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Palanpur: The administration has finally woken up to putting a few security measures in place after the alleged donation money theft case in the famous Ambaji Temple was reported. The Banaskantha Collector has issued new strict SOPs in order to permanently stop such incidents in future. He said that such incidents hurt the sentiments of devotees.
Under this new system, there will now be strict police scrutiny of the staff at the time of counting donations, and the entire process will be conducted under CCTV camera surveillance.
A case of theft has been reported involving donations made by lakhs of devotees in the Ambaji temple. When the donations were being counted by the treasury, a person named Chirag Thakor hid bundles of notes, which were also caught on CCTV cameras. A video of this has also surfaced. Till now, three people have been immediately removed from their jobs, and a complaint has been filed against them. Police have taken action against Chirag Thakor, Vivek Sharma and Nikul Patel in connection with the case.
Pilgrims make monetary offerings at any religious place, with great faith.
Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel has prepared an SOP with strict rules for those who will be involved in the counting of donations in future.
Patel said that the police will conduct body checks of every person with metal detectors at the time of entry and exit of the place where the counting will be conducted. Nearly 20 CCTV cameras will be installed at the counting place so that police can see virtually the proceedings. Patel said, these recordings will be preserved for six months.
Two months ago, Rs 1.4 lakh was stolen from the donations made to the Ambaji temple. The Collector has claimed that this SOP will prove effective in preventing the theft of donations received in the temple. The administration is planning to live telecast the counting of donations in the coming days.
This news comes on the lines of the recent shocking embezzlement of funds from the Ayodhya temple's donations.