ETV Bharat / state

Collector Formulates Strict SOPs After Ambaji Temple Donation Theft Case

After reports of the theft of Rs 1.4 lakh from the donation box in Ambaji temple in Palanpur, the District Collector has put in place strict measures with live supervision at the time of counting ( ETV Bharat )

Palanpur: The administration has finally woken up to putting a few security measures in place after the alleged donation money theft case in the famous Ambaji Temple was reported. The Banaskantha Collector has issued new strict SOPs in order to permanently stop such incidents in future. He said that such incidents hurt the sentiments of devotees.

Under this new system, there will now be strict police scrutiny of the staff at the time of counting donations, and the entire process will be conducted under CCTV camera surveillance.

A case of theft has been reported involving donations made by lakhs of devotees in the Ambaji temple. When the donations were being counted by the treasury, a person named Chirag Thakor hid bundles of notes, which were also caught on CCTV cameras. A video of this has also surfaced. Till now, three people have been immediately removed from their jobs, and a complaint has been filed against them. Police have taken action against Chirag Thakor, Vivek Sharma and Nikul Patel in connection with the case.

Pilgrims make monetary offerings at any religious place, with great faith.