ETV Bharat / state

Palamu Youth Turns Up At Hospital With Cold Drinks Bottle In Private Parts

Palamu: Doctors at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital in Jharkhand's Palamu extracted a 200-ml glass bottle of cold drinks from the private parts of a youth in Padwa police station area. The condition of the youth, identified as Lami Patra, is being constantly monitored at the surgical ward of the hospital, and he is unable to speak.

The incident unfolded on Thursday when Patra turned up at the hospital and apprised the doctors of his condition. Upon a primary check-up, he was rushed to the operating theatre, where doctors used a suction pump to remove the object.

Dr Sumit Kumar of the Medinirai Medical College stated that, after approximately 30 minutes of effort, the bottle was successfully removed. "The glass bottle had entered through the anus. His health condition is under close observation," he added.