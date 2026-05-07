Palamu Youth Turns Up At Hospital With Cold Drinks Bottle In Private Parts
Upon a primary check-up, Lami Patra was rushed to the OT, where doctors used a suction pump to remove the object. He is under observation.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Palamu: Doctors at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital in Jharkhand's Palamu extracted a 200-ml glass bottle of cold drinks from the private parts of a youth in Padwa police station area. The condition of the youth, identified as Lami Patra, is being constantly monitored at the surgical ward of the hospital, and he is unable to speak.
The incident unfolded on Thursday when Patra turned up at the hospital and apprised the doctors of his condition. Upon a primary check-up, he was rushed to the operating theatre, where doctors used a suction pump to remove the object.
Dr Sumit Kumar of the Medinirai Medical College stated that, after approximately 30 minutes of effort, the bottle was successfully removed. "The glass bottle had entered through the anus. His health condition is under close observation," he added.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The youth has not disclosed to the police or others how the bottle was lodged inside his private parts. The police are in the process of verifying the name and address shared by the youth.
Chintu Kumar, in charge of the Padwa police station, confirmed the case and said the verification of the youth's identity and address is underway. "As of now, the youth is not in a state to provide any statements to the police," Kumar added.
Also Read