ETV Bharat / state

Palamu Tiger Reserve To Get India's First Human-Elephant Conflict Research Centre

Palamu: The maiden Human-Elephant Conflict Research Centre of the country will be set up at the Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand. For this purpose, the state government has drafted a proposal and has identified a 20-acre site between the Palamu Fort and Kamaldah Lake within the tiger reserve, an official said.

Deputy director Prajeshkant Jena said the research centre will comprehensively analyse data on conflicts between humans and elephants, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to prepare reports outlining potential solutions. While numerous surveys have been conducted on human-elephant conflicts, this facility will stand as the first dedicated research centre where data on human-elephant conflicts from across the nation will be assessed systematically.

"Initially, the tiger reserve had planned to establish a dedicated facility specifically for domesticated elephants. It was in the context of this broader initiative that the forest department subsequently drafted the proposal to create the research centre," he added.

Following the nationwide ban on the commercial use of elephants, Palamu Tiger Reserve assumed responsibility for the care and upkeep of these four elephants that will be kept at the research centre for a comprehensive 360-degree study of their behaviour and living patterns.