Palamu Tiger Reserve To Get India's First Human-Elephant Conflict Research Centre
Deputy director Prajeshkant Jena said the facility will comprehensively analyse data on conflicts between humans and elephants, leveraging AI to prepare reports on potential solutions.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Palamu: The maiden Human-Elephant Conflict Research Centre of the country will be set up at the Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand. For this purpose, the state government has drafted a proposal and has identified a 20-acre site between the Palamu Fort and Kamaldah Lake within the tiger reserve, an official said.
Deputy director Prajeshkant Jena said the research centre will comprehensively analyse data on conflicts between humans and elephants, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to prepare reports outlining potential solutions. While numerous surveys have been conducted on human-elephant conflicts, this facility will stand as the first dedicated research centre where data on human-elephant conflicts from across the nation will be assessed systematically.
"Initially, the tiger reserve had planned to establish a dedicated facility specifically for domesticated elephants. It was in the context of this broader initiative that the forest department subsequently drafted the proposal to create the research centre," he added.
Following the nationwide ban on the commercial use of elephants, Palamu Tiger Reserve assumed responsibility for the care and upkeep of these four elephants that will be kept at the research centre for a comprehensive 360-degree study of their behaviour and living patterns.
Jena said the research centre will observe the specific vocalisations elephants produce during conflict situations and delivery. It will also analyse the behaviours and sounds exhibited by elephants when signalling the presence of other herds, food sources, water, or potential dangers. Furthermore, the study will assess how their behaviour varies across different seasons and observe their temperament and mood during the mating season.
"The research centre aims to develop a comprehensive support system to address human-elephant conflict. The existing facility for domesticated elephants is also being upgraded into an 'Integrated Elephant Shed.' A detailed report regarding this initiative has been submitted to the government. Concrete decisions will be taken to address the rising incidents of human-elephant conflict." Jena said.
Palamu Tiger Reserve has the largest elephant population in Jharkhand. As per the 2025 status report by the Wildlife Institute of India (WWI), Jharkhand has 217 elephants, with the highest concentration — approximately 130 — in Palamu. Elephants of Palamu are generally non-aggressive, and their specific breed is distinct from elephants found in other parts of the country.
Sanders' Report of 1898 contains no records indicating the presence of elephants in the region that currently constitutes the present-day Palamu. The first evidence confirming the presence of elephants in the Palamu area was found in 1936. It is widely believed that the elephants found in Palamu and the surrounding region were originally released into the wild by the Maharaja of Surguja.
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