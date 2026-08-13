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Palamu Tiger Reserve’s Elephant Brigade Helps Rescue And Treat Injured Wild Elephants

The brigade consists of four trained elephants, Juhi, Sita, Murgesh, and Rakhi.

Palamu Tiger Reserve’s Elephant Brigade Helps Rescue And Treat Injured Wild Elephants
These elephants were once used for jungle safaris in the region. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 13, 2026 at 12:13 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Palamu: Four trained elephants in Jharkhand’s Palamu Tiger Reserve have been deployed as a dedicated rescue brigade to help forest officials locate, rescue and treat injured wild elephants. The team recently assisted in the successful rescue of an injured elephant named Bhalla.

These elephants were once used for jungle safaris in the region. After restrictions were imposed on the commercial use of elephants, the former safari elephants were retrained and formed into a dedicated rescue brigade. The brigade consists of four trained elephants: Juhi, Sita, Murgesh, and Rakhi.

Juhi, the oldest member of the team, was brought to Betla National Park from Sitamarhi in Bihar in 1981 when she was around 25 years old. She was also chosen as the mascot for the 2023 Women’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy held in Jharkhand. Several prominent leaders, including former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, had once taken safari rides on Juhi.

Sita and her son Murgesh were brought from Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park in 2016-17 and later became part of the rescue unit. The youngest member, Rakhi, has perhaps the most touching story. Around Raksha Bandhan in 2012-13, her mother died after being struck by lightning in the Baresadh area. Rakhi, then only six months old, was rescued by forest officials and brought to Betla.

Initially, the other elephants did not accept her, but her nature eventually won them over. Today, Rakhi is an important member of the brigade.

“These four trained elephants recently participated in the successful rescue of Bhalla. Diet charts and routines have been prepared for them, and they are regularly involved in forest activities for training. They will also play an important role in the upcoming Human-Elephant Conflict Research Centre,” said PTR deputy director Prajeshkant Jena.

Read More:

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  2. From War Machines To Wildlife Icons, Famous Elephants Through History
  3. Tamil Nadu Elephant Suma Joins Mahakal Procession In Ujjain As Shyamu Takes Health Break

TAGGED:

ELEPHANT BRIGADE
ELEPHANT BRIGADE PALAMU
PTR ELEPHANT BRIGADE
WILDLIFE IN INDIA

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