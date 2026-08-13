ETV Bharat / state

Palamu Tiger Reserve’s Elephant Brigade Helps Rescue And Treat Injured Wild Elephants

These elephants were once used for jungle safaris in the region. ( ETV Bharat )

Palamu: Four trained elephants in Jharkhand’s Palamu Tiger Reserve have been deployed as a dedicated rescue brigade to help forest officials locate, rescue and treat injured wild elephants. The team recently assisted in the successful rescue of an injured elephant named Bhalla.

These elephants were once used for jungle safaris in the region. After restrictions were imposed on the commercial use of elephants, the former safari elephants were retrained and formed into a dedicated rescue brigade. The brigade consists of four trained elephants: Juhi, Sita, Murgesh, and Rakhi.

Juhi, the oldest member of the team, was brought to Betla National Park from Sitamarhi in Bihar in 1981 when she was around 25 years old. She was also chosen as the mascot for the 2023 Women’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy held in Jharkhand. Several prominent leaders, including former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, had once taken safari rides on Juhi.