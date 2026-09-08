ETV Bharat / state

Palamu Roads Once Held Hostage By Maoists Now Drive Development Across Jharkhand

The Palamu division was part of the Maoists' so-called Red Corridor, with several highways and rural roads passing through forested areas that provided cover for armed groups. ( ETV Bharat )

Palamu: More than 60 security personnel have been killed in Maoist attacks on roads across Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar since 2004, according to police figures.

The three districts, home to around 4.5 million people, were once heavily affected by Maoist diktats. After 4 pm, residents were often reluctant to venture out, while Maoist organisations would announce shutdowns several times a month. Vehicles that defied the bans were allegedly set on fire, while those violating the diktats faced threats of severe punishment.

The Palamu division was part of the Maoists' so-called Red Corridor, with several highways and rural roads passing through forested areas that provided cover for armed groups.

The security situation has changed significantly in recent years. Authorities now say that Maoist influence has been eliminated from roads across Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar, allowing people to travel even at night.

New institutions and residential areas are emerging along several roads, while markets and commercial activity have also begun developing along highway stretches.

Three major national highways pass through the Palamu division. The Ranchi-Mudisemer route, earlier known as National Highway 75 and now designated NH-39, is being upgraded into a four-lane highway. The route had witnessed several Maoist attacks in the past.

Similarly, the highway connecting Palamu with Bihar's Aurangabad district, earlier known as NH-98 and now NH-139, is also being developed. Both highways are now emerging as symbols of the region's changing security and economic landscape.

“Conditions have changed now. It is possible to travel easily at night in any part of the Palamu division. Earlier, people did not dare to travel on the roads after dark. One of the biggest changes over the past decade is that people can now travel at night. Markets have started coming up along the roads, and people are building houses as well,” said Sandeep Paswan, a resident of Pipra in Palamu.

After 2014, the police prepared an action plan to secure roads across the division. The police also adopted a new strategy to intensify operations against Maoist groups.

Security forces identified locations where Maoists had previously targeted vehicles or carried out attacks along national highways, state highways and rural roads. Police pickets and security camps were subsequently established at several vulnerable locations, while additional personnel were deployed and checking operations intensified.

Three police pickets were established along the Palamu-Ranchi route, while camps were set up along roads in rural areas. Several encounters between security forces and Maoists also took place on national and state highways.

In 2018-19, Maoist control over the highways had weakened, while by 2023-24, authorities said Maoist influence had been eliminated from roads passing through the Palamu division.

“Left-wing extremism in Jharkhand is moving towards its end. To a large extent, the Palamu division has become secure. National and state highways are also completely secure. The police and security forces have played an important role in this. Vehicles can now operate at any time,” said Kishore Kaushal, DIG, Palamu.

He added that reliable transportation and law and order were essential for the development of any region. The government, he said, had pursued security operations along with a surrender policy aimed at dismantling Maoist squads in the area.