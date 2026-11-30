ETV Bharat / state

Palamu Police Form Joint Team To Crack Down On Drug Peddling Via Kiosks, General Stores

Representational image. ( IANS )

Palamu: Police in Jharkhand are zeroing in on rackets involved in the illegal sale of narcotics—including brown sugar, heroin, opium, and cannabis which are being supplied in small packets or sachets to roadside kiosks and general stores for distribution to consumers, particularly young people.

Over the past few years, the Palamu Police have conducted several major operations against these drug dealers. In most of these cases, brown sugar and heroin were recovered from these kiosks and general stores.

According to police, drug traffickers are running their networks through these small shops. They prepare small packets of narcotics and supply them to the operators of these kiosks or general stores, from where they are easily distributed to customers. During the Palamu Police’s 'Operation Prahar,' several startling revelations about this network emerged, prompting the police to compile a comprehensive list of all such kiosks, general stores, and small-scale shopkeepers. In the first week of November, during a vehicle check on the National Highway, the Palamu Police seized brown sugar valued at approximately ₹70 lakh and arrested a trafficker. During interrogation, the arrested man provided crucial information to the police. He revealed that large consignments of brown sugar are broken down into smaller portions and distributed to local shopkeepers, who then repackage them into small sachets and sell them directly to customers. Before this, in August, the Palamu Police conducted a raid in the Naudiha Bazar police station area and seized a consignment of cannabis worth ₹2.2 crore. This operation also provided the police with significant leads. Investigations revealed that cannabis was being packaged into small sachets and distributed through roadside kiosks and general stores in both rural and urban areas. However, the police seized a large consignment before it could be broken down into these smaller packets. Joint Team Formed Across Three Police Stations To eradicate this illicit drug network, the Palamu Police have devised an action plan, initially targeting Medininagar and its surrounding urban areas. A joint team, comprising personnel from the Medininagar Town, Sadar, and Chainpur police stations, has been constituted for this purpose.