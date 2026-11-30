Palamu Police Form Joint Team To Crack Down On Drug Peddling Via Kiosks, General Stores
Police said drug dealers prepare small packets of narcotics and supply them to the operators of these kiosks or general stores.
Published : November 30, 2026 at 3:44 AM IST
Palamu: Police in Jharkhand are zeroing in on rackets involved in the illegal sale of narcotics—including brown sugar, heroin, opium, and cannabis which are being supplied in small packets or sachets to roadside kiosks and general stores for distribution to consumers, particularly young people.
Over the past few years, the Palamu Police have conducted several major operations against these drug dealers. In most of these cases, brown sugar and heroin were recovered from these kiosks and general stores.
According to police, drug traffickers are running their networks through these small shops. They prepare small packets of narcotics and supply them to the operators of these kiosks or general stores, from where they are easily distributed to customers. During the Palamu Police’s 'Operation Prahar,' several startling revelations about this network emerged, prompting the police to compile a comprehensive list of all such kiosks, general stores, and small-scale shopkeepers.
In the first week of November, during a vehicle check on the National Highway, the Palamu Police seized brown sugar valued at approximately ₹70 lakh and arrested a trafficker. During interrogation, the arrested man provided crucial information to the police. He revealed that large consignments of brown sugar are broken down into smaller portions and distributed to local shopkeepers, who then repackage them into small sachets and sell them directly to customers.
Before this, in August, the Palamu Police conducted a raid in the Naudiha Bazar police station area and seized a consignment of cannabis worth ₹2.2 crore. This operation also provided the police with significant leads. Investigations revealed that cannabis was being packaged into small sachets and distributed through roadside kiosks and general stores in both rural and urban areas. However, the police seized a large consignment before it could be broken down into these smaller packets.
Joint Team Formed Across Three Police Stations
To eradicate this illicit drug network, the Palamu Police have devised an action plan, initially targeting Medininagar and its surrounding urban areas. A joint team, comprising personnel from the Medininagar Town, Sadar, and Chainpur police stations, has been constituted for this purpose.
This team will conduct a special drive across all wards of Medininagar to compile a comprehensive list of roadside kiosks and general stores. Simultaneously, a database of people involved in the drug trade—including those with previous records—is being created, and their physical verification is underway. Based on this list, police personnel and officers will conduct daily on-site inspections and carry out surprise raids. Following the operation in Medininagar, this initiative will be extended to all other areas across the district.
Campaign Launched in Over 135 Schools and Colleges To Protect the Youth
According to police, young people are the primary targets—and the largest consumer base—of these drug rackets. In response, the Palamu Police are conducting large-scale awareness campaigns alongside their enforcement actions.
The police have reached out to more than 135 schools, colleges, and educational institutions across the district to warn the youth about the harmful effects of drug abuse. Furthermore, strict directives have been issued to all police officers to dismantle this network by targeting it at the grassroots level.
"The Palamu Police are focusing enforcement efforts at the grassroots level. A joint team, comprising personnel from the City, Sadar, and Chainpur police stations, has been formed. This team will compile a ward-wise list and take stringent action against drug networks. Small kiosks and shops are being identified, and their activities are under surveillance,” said Kapil Chaudhary, SP, Palamu.
He further said police officers and personnel will conduct daily on-site verifications under this initiative. “Our objective is to keep the youth away from drugs. To this end, awareness campaigns are also being conducted. Whether a dealer operates on a small or large scale, the police will adopt a strict stance. Our goal is to dismantle the entire network that facilitates easy access to narcotic substances,” Chaudhary added.
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