ETV Bharat / state

Palamu Karma Puja Tragedy: Four Teenagers Drown In Koel River, One Missing During Immersion Ritual

Palamu: Four teenagers drowned on Wednesday morning in the Koel River in Jharkhand's Palamu district while immersing materials used for Karma Puja.

The bodies of all four boys, who were residents of Patria village, have been recovered. However, another boy, who was also swept away with them in the river, is still missing.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. The incident took place in Bokeiya Patria village under the Chainpur police station area.

The incident took place when the five boys entered the Koel River on Wednesday morning to immerse the Karma Puja materials. When local villagers saw them drowning, they raised an alarm, following which other villagers also gathered at the spot.