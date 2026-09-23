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Palamu Karma Puja Tragedy: Four Teenagers Drown In Koel River, One Missing During Immersion Ritual

The victims, aged between 18 and 20, were from the same locality, and authorities gathered details after the incident in Patria village.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Palamu: Four teenagers drowned on Wednesday morning in the Koel River in Jharkhand's Palamu district while immersing materials used for Karma Puja.

The bodies of all four boys, who were residents of Patria village, have been recovered. However, another boy, who was also swept away with them in the river, is still missing.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. The incident took place in Bokeiya Patria village under the Chainpur police station area.

The incident took place when the five boys entered the Koel River on Wednesday morning to immerse the Karma Puja materials. When local villagers saw them drowning, they raised an alarm, following which other villagers also gathered at the spot.

The villagers began searching for the boys, during which the bodies of four were recovered. All four boys were residents of the same locality. The four bodies have been sent to the hospital, while a search is underway for the missing teenager.

Chainpur police station in-charge Lalji said four boys had died in the incident, while one remained missing. Police reached the spot and gathered information about the incident.

Resident Brahmadev Chaudhary said four boys had died after going to the river to immerse Karma Puja materials. He said the boys were between 18 and 20 years old.

The area where the incident occurred has a strong current in the Koel River, and all the boys were caught in the fast-flowing water.

Also Read:

  1. Three Drown In Farm Water Tank In Bikaner, 17-Year-Old Dies Trying To Save Two Kids
  2. Six Children Drown While Bathing In River Ganga In Bihar During Karma-Dharma Festival
  3. Six Children Drown In Separate Incidents In 2 Odisha Districts

TAGGED:

PALAMU KARMA PUJA TRAGEDY
FOUR TEENAGERS DROWN
IMMERSION RITUAL
PALAMU KARMA PUJA

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