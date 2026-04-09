ETV Bharat / state

Road Rage Turns Violent In Himachal: Youths Attack Volvo Bus, Open Fire; Three Arrested

Palampur: A shocking case of road rage escalated into violence in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district after a group of youths allegedly stopped a moving Volvo bus, attacked passengers and staff with a knife, and opened fire in the air, triggering panic in the Palampur area.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night near Barghatta under the Bhawarna police station limits, when a private bus travelling from Bir to Delhi was intercepted on a narrow stretch of road. According to police, the accused - travelling in a black SUV - became enraged after the bus driver failed to immediately give way for overtaking.

In a fit of anger, the youths overtook the bus, forced it to stop, and barged inside. They allegedly began abusing the driver and conductor before launching a violent assault using a knife. The sudden attack left passengers in shock as chaos unfolded inside the bus. The situation further worsened when the accused reportedly brandished a pistol and fired in the air, creating fear among commuters and locals. The gunfire drew a crowd, and police were alerted immediately.