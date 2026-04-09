Road Rage Turns Violent In Himachal: Youths Attack Volvo Bus, Open Fire; Three Arrested
The three accused were travelling in a black SUV and became enraged after the bus driver failed to immediately give way for overtaking
Published : April 9, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Palampur: A shocking case of road rage escalated into violence in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district after a group of youths allegedly stopped a moving Volvo bus, attacked passengers and staff with a knife, and opened fire in the air, triggering panic in the Palampur area.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night near Barghatta under the Bhawarna police station limits, when a private bus travelling from Bir to Delhi was intercepted on a narrow stretch of road. According to police, the accused - travelling in a black SUV - became enraged after the bus driver failed to immediately give way for overtaking.
In a fit of anger, the youths overtook the bus, forced it to stop, and barged inside. They allegedly began abusing the driver and conductor before launching a violent assault using a knife. The sudden attack left passengers in shock as chaos unfolded inside the bus. The situation further worsened when the accused reportedly brandished a pistol and fired in the air, creating fear among commuters and locals. The gunfire drew a crowd, and police were alerted immediately.
At least four persons sustained injuries in the attack, including the driver and conductor. The injured - identified as Sunder Singh, Raj Kumar, Vijay Kumar, and Parvesh Kumar - were initially taken to a nearby health centre in Thural and later referred to a medical college hospital in Tanda. Two of them are said to be in critical condition.
Acting swiftly, police teams reached the spot and arrested three accused - Balwinder Singh and Alish from Pathankot, and Nishan Pal from Hoshiarpur. Authorities also seized the knife and firearm used in the crime.
During a search of the vehicle, police reportedly recovered a quantity of ‘chitta’ (heroin), adding a narcotics angle to the case. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, the Arms Act, and the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway. Police officials have assured strict action against those involved, stating that such acts of violence and lawlessness will not be tolerated.
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