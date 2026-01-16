ETV Bharat / state

Palamedu Jallikattu Kicks Off With Over 1,000 Bulls As Pongal Festival Celebrations Continue In Tamil Nadu

Madurai: The famous Palamedu Jallikattu kicked off on Friday morning with the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagging off the event at Manjamalai Riverbed near Madurai.

Jallikattu competitions are traditionally held in Madurai during the Pongal festival every year. Palamedu Jallikattu is an iconic event on the second day of the festival, often called maattu pongal (Pongal For Bulls and cows). The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu took place on Thursday, the first day of the festival. The grand finale of Jallikattu will be held at Alanganallur on January 17 and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

According to officials, over 1,000 bulls and nearly 500 tamers are participating in today’s event. A massive deployment of over 2,000 police personnel is managing the crowd, said police sources. For Friday’s event too, the top tamer and the owner of the best bull are set to win a car and a tractor, respectively, sponsored by the DMK leadership. The season opener concluded late on Thursday with Balamurugan from Valayankulam emerging as the champion.