Narrow Lanes, Overhead Wires, Safety Lapses: Who Is Responsible For 9 Deaths In Palam Fire?
The Palam fire tragedy exposed lapses as narrow lanes, heavy congestion and suspected technical issues hindered rescue efforts, leaving nine family members dead.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
By Shashi Kala Singh
New Delhi: The tragic fire in Delhi’s Palam that claimed the lives of nine members of a single family has left everyone shocked, exposing several lapses and shortcomings.
According to local shopkeepers, apart from technical failures of the fire brigade, multiple factors prevented the family from being rescued.
Palam market is quite old, sees around 40,000 daily visitors, and is heavily encroached, making even two-wheeler movement difficult. The main road also remains congested, making rescue operations extremely challenging.
In Daytime, Fire Tenders Wouldn't Even Have Managed To Enter
Locals said that while the reported technical failure during the early morning rescue operation raises serious questions, the situation could have been far worse if the incident had occurred during the afternoon or evening. They said fire tenders would have struggled to enter the market for hours due to heavy congestion.
Another local, Rajesh, said residents are still in shock. He said such an incident had never occurred in the area before. He added that although police and fire officials responded quickly, congestion and encroachments delayed rescue efforts. Traffic jams on the main road also delayed ambulance access.
Contrary to their view, though, ward councillor Satyapal Singh said if the incident had occurred during working hours, some lives might have been saved as more people would have been present. He said the victims were reportedly calling for help for a long time. During the day, shop shutters remain open, which could have made escape easier.
Silence And Grief In Sadh Nagar
After Wednesday morning’s fire, silence has gripped the lanes of Sadh Nagar, with mourning in every home. Where children’s laughter once echoed, there is now only ashes, silence and grief.
The four-storey building where the fire broke out housed a long-standing shop owned by Rajendra Kashyap, president of the Sadh Nagar Market Association.
Cause Of Fire Yet To Be Confirmed
Market association vice-president Vinod Sarohia said the incident has left everyone shocked. While locals stand with the affected family, the exact cause of the fire remains unclear. He said a short circuit is suspected, but the Delhi Police and forensic teams are investigating. He added that such a tragic incident had never occurred in the market before.
Sarohia added that although fire tenders reached the spot quickly, a similar incident during peak hours would have delayed rescue teams from entering the market.
Thousands Of Shops Below, Web Of Wires Above
The market is around 50 years old and has nearly 1,000 shops. It serves as a major shopping hub for nearby areas such as Shahbad, Mohammadpur, Palam village and Nasirpur, as well as parts of Dwarka.
With around 40,000 daily visitors, large vehicles find it difficult to access the area, complicating emergency response.
Speaking about safety concerns, Sarohia said the market is covered with a dense network of electricity and WiFi cables. Although complaints have been made and action taken at times, the problem persists.
Some Family Members Survived By Chance
One of Rajendra Kashyap’s sons, Sunil, was on a trip to Shillong with his family, while another victim’s wife, Kavita, had gone to Najafgarh with her son. Kashyap himself was in Goa at the time. This coincidence saved them, but the remaining family members lost their lives.
Kashyap is the president of the Sadh Nagar Market Association and is active in social and political activities. He is also associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
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