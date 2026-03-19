ETV Bharat / state

Narrow Lanes, Overhead Wires, Safety Lapses: Who Is Responsible For 9 Deaths In Palam Fire?

By Shashi Kala Singh

New Delhi: The tragic fire in Delhi’s Palam that claimed the lives of nine members of a single family has left everyone shocked, exposing several lapses and shortcomings.

According to local shopkeepers, apart from technical failures of the fire brigade, multiple factors prevented the family from being rescued.

Palam market is quite old, sees around 40,000 daily visitors, and is heavily encroached, making even two-wheeler movement difficult. The main road also remains congested, making rescue operations extremely challenging.

In Daytime, Fire Tenders Wouldn't Even Have Managed To Enter

Locals said that while the reported technical failure during the early morning rescue operation raises serious questions, the situation could have been far worse if the incident had occurred during the afternoon or evening. They said fire tenders would have struggled to enter the market for hours due to heavy congestion.

Another local, Rajesh, said residents are still in shock. He said such an incident had never occurred in the area before. He added that although police and fire officials responded quickly, congestion and encroachments delayed rescue efforts. Traffic jams on the main road also delayed ambulance access.

Contrary to their view, though, ward councillor Satyapal Singh said if the incident had occurred during working hours, some lives might have been saved as more people would have been present. He said the victims were reportedly calling for help for a long time. During the day, shop shutters remain open, which could have made escape easier.

Silence And Grief In Sadh Nagar

After Wednesday morning’s fire, silence has gripped the lanes of Sadh Nagar, with mourning in every home. Where children’s laughter once echoed, there is now only ashes, silence and grief.