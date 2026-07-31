ETV Bharat / state

Palam Fire Tragedy: Magisterial Report Blames MCD, Fire Department For Major Lapses

New Delhi: The long-awaited magisterial inquiry report into the tragic fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Delhi's Palam area on March 18 has finally been submitted. The nearly 85-page report, prepared by the District Magistrate of Southwest Delhi, has been handed over to the Delhi Government's Home Department.

The devastating blaze claimed nine lives, including seven women, while three others sustained serious injuries. The report highlights serious lapses and systemic failures by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

According to the report, the preliminary cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit near the Main Circuit Breaker (MCB) box on the ground floor. However, the exact cause will be confirmed only after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report is out. In the fire, the electrical equipment was completely destroyed.

The inquiry also found that large quantities of cosmetics and other inflammable materials were stored inside the building. Once the fire started, these combustible items rapidly intensified the blaze, engulfing the building in flames and toxic smoke.

The report further noted that commercial activities and storage were being carried out on the upper floors in violation of mixed land use regulations, significantly increasing the fire risk.

Report Exposes Shortcomings In Rescue Operations

The inquiry states that the tragedy was not only the result of safety violations but also exposed serious shortcomings in the emergency response.

A Bronto Skylift, a specialised aerial rescue platform brought in for high-rise operations, reached the site but reportedly developed a technical fault during its initial deployment.