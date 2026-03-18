ETV Bharat / state

Palam Fire: Equipment Failure Of Delhi Fire Dept Blamed For Delay In Rescue And Loss Of Lives

New Delhi: The fire at a residential area of Palam in Delhi was intense and more lives could have been saved had the firefighting personnel not wasted time, alleged locals.

Nine persons including a girl died in the fire that started from a cosmetics shop on the ground floor of a building. The shop belonged to Rajendra Kashyap, the market's treasurer. He was in Gaya and on learning of the incident, arrived at the spot at around 3 pm on Wednesday, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Mahesh Sharma, an eyewitness who first alerted the fire department, police, and ambulance, said the fire began on the ground floor at 6:30 am. "It seemed like a minor fire and the fire brigade was called. The police and hospital were also immediately informed", he said, adding a PCR van arrived in no time while the fire personnel arrived after around 25 minutes.

Sharma said three or four fire tenders attempted to extinguish the fire, but could not. Larger fire tenders equipped with hydraulic ladders then were brought in but the ladders could not be opened. "More fire engines arrived, but by then it was too late. Nine people died in the incident, most of them from smoke suffocation," he said. .

Sharma said a family of 19 lived on the upper two floors of the building. Kashyap and his eldest son were not in Delhi. "The other two sons were present in the building with their families. There was only one exit in the entire building. Everyone was asleep in the morning, so the shutter was down," he said.

He said there was no way the occupants of the building could reach the neighboring rooftops. "Therefore, one of Kashyap's sons threw his one-and-a-half-year-old son from the third floor and jumped himself. Another son saved his life by jumping to the other side," Sharma said.