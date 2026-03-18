Palam Fire: Equipment Failure Of Delhi Fire Dept Blamed For Delay In Rescue And Loss Of Lives
Eyewitnesses said the hydraulic ladders fitted on fire tenders did not deploy on time leading to loss of lives.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The fire at a residential area of Palam in Delhi was intense and more lives could have been saved had the firefighting personnel not wasted time, alleged locals.
Nine persons including a girl died in the fire that started from a cosmetics shop on the ground floor of a building. The shop belonged to Rajendra Kashyap, the market's treasurer. He was in Gaya and on learning of the incident, arrived at the spot at around 3 pm on Wednesday, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.
Mahesh Sharma, an eyewitness who first alerted the fire department, police, and ambulance, said the fire began on the ground floor at 6:30 am. "It seemed like a minor fire and the fire brigade was called. The police and hospital were also immediately informed", he said, adding a PCR van arrived in no time while the fire personnel arrived after around 25 minutes.
Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Palam. The loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their loved ones to bear this irreparable loss.— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) March 18, 2026
Delhi Govt. stands…
Sharma said three or four fire tenders attempted to extinguish the fire, but could not. Larger fire tenders equipped with hydraulic ladders then were brought in but the ladders could not be opened. "More fire engines arrived, but by then it was too late. Nine people died in the incident, most of them from smoke suffocation," he said. .
Sharma said a family of 19 lived on the upper two floors of the building. Kashyap and his eldest son were not in Delhi. "The other two sons were present in the building with their families. There was only one exit in the entire building. Everyone was asleep in the morning, so the shutter was down," he said.
He said there was no way the occupants of the building could reach the neighboring rooftops. "Therefore, one of Kashyap's sons threw his one-and-a-half-year-old son from the third floor and jumped himself. Another son saved his life by jumping to the other side," Sharma said.
Another eyewitness, Rakesh, said his son was passing by the building at 6:45 am and reported the fire. "Upon arriving, he saw that the fire was spreading fast. To save the people inside, we ran upstairs from another house and tried to open the door, but the smoke was so thick that we couldn't see anything. Two people jumped from the second floor before the fire tenders arrived," he said.
Mukesh, who was present at the spot, said the area was engulfed in smoke as the building caught fire. Kashyap's family was on the third floor, desperately trying to escape, but the hydraulic ladder took a long time to open. By then, a child slipped from one of Kashyap's son's grasp and fell down, fracturing his arm. Another son, who jumped to save himself, was also injured," he said.
Mukesh said despite the fire personnel's best efforts, the hydraulic and manual ladders of the fire tenders failed to open. "Had they opened on time, some lives could have been saved," he said.
Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains unknown even as police have called in a forensic team to investigate the mishap. Initial investigations suggest a short circuit. The police said a thorough investigation is underway and the cause will be revealed soon.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. "Extremely saddened to learn about the unfortunate fire incident in the building in Palam. Some people are still trapped inside. The district administration, Delhi Fire Service Department, and Delhi Police are leading the rescue operation. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. Praying for everyone's safety," she wrote in her X handle.
Please see this. The family members can be seen shouting for help and they could have been saved.— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) March 18, 2026
But the hydraulic lift of firebrigade did not function. And 9 members of a family were burnt alive in presence of police & fire officials. In desperation, a father threw his 6… https://t.co/ma4kP11Ye2 pic.twitter.com/NOrPS5PFBF
Former Chief Minister Kejriwal too posted on X and wrote, "The incident in Palam, Delhi is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls. The frequent fire incidents in the capital are a matter of concern. Narrow streets, multi-story buildings adjacent to each other, and inadequate security arrangements further increase the risk." It is extremely important for the government to take concrete and immediate action in this direction.
Delhi State AAP President Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote on Instagram that "children screamed from the balcony of the building, but the Delhi government's fire brigade proved incapable and incompetent. Similarly, in Dwarka, a father and two children died after jumping from a balcony, and the fire brigade arrived very late. In the Rohini slums, the fire brigade arrived an hour after the fire broke out, but two children were burned to death. The fire station was located five minutes away".
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