Palakkad SP Seeks Explanation From DySP Over WhatsApp Status Against President's Sabarimala Visit

President Droupadi Murmu carries a sacred ‘Irumudi’ on her head during her visit to Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta on Oct 22, 2025. ( ANI )

Palakkad(Kerala): The Palakkad District Police Chief has sought an explanation from a DySP ranking officer of the district regarding a WhatsApp status put up by him criticising President Droupadi Murmu's Sabarimala visit and claiming that it was in violation of various customs and High Court orders, sources in the force said on Thursday.

The DySP, who had later deleted the status, has claimed that it was an inadvertent mistake. The status message reportedly stated that many of the customs related to pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa shrine were violated during the President's visit to the temple on Wednesday.

It had also claimed that HC orders regarding pilgrimage to the shrine were also flouted and questioned why the Congress and the BJP were not protesting against the same.