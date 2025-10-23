ETV Bharat / state

Palakkad SP Seeks Explanation From DySP Over WhatsApp Status Against President's Sabarimala Visit

The DySP had claimed that HC orders regarding pilgrimage to the shrine were flouted.

President Droupadi Murmu carries a sacred ‘Irumudi’ on her head during her visit to Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta on Oct 22, 2025. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : October 23, 2025 at 12:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
Palakkad(Kerala): The Palakkad District Police Chief has sought an explanation from a DySP ranking officer of the district regarding a WhatsApp status put up by him criticising President Droupadi Murmu's Sabarimala visit and claiming that it was in violation of various customs and High Court orders, sources in the force said on Thursday.

The DySP, who had later deleted the status, has claimed that it was an inadvertent mistake. The status message reportedly stated that many of the customs related to pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa shrine were violated during the President's visit to the temple on Wednesday.

It had also claimed that HC orders regarding pilgrimage to the shrine were also flouted and questioned why the Congress and the BJP were not protesting against the same.

President Murmu on Wednesday offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, becoming the first woman head of state to do so.

According to police sources, while travelling on the train, the officer received a forward message on his WhatsApp number and while reading it he unknowingly set it as his status.

He realised the mistake when people called him up asking why he put up that status and immediately deleted it, the sources said, adding that the Palakkad District Police chief has sought an explanation from the officer.

