Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Remanded In Third Sexual Assault Case
As the Police continue probing the cases, public and political pressure mount for Mamkootathil's Assembly resignation.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: In a fresh legal setback for Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla, Kerala, on Tuesday remanded him to three days' police custody until 15 January evening for interrogation and evidence collection in a third sexual assault case.
The prosecution sought five days' custody but received three, rejecting defence pleas for immediate bail pending a detailed probe report, now scheduled for 16 January.
During the remand period, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will take him to key locations, including a Thiruvalla hotel where the assault allegedly occurred, to reconstruct the scene and recover digital evidence such as his mobile phone used for non-consensual videos of the survivor.
Threatening Messages Surface
The case escalated with leaked Telegram chats where Mamkootathil allegedly warned the survivor abroad: "I will handle what you do, but you won't be able to tolerate what I do." The MLA allegedly threatened to mob her home if she returned to Kerala and vowed retaliation against opponents and their families "in the same coin", following news of her pregnancy.
This marks the third rape case against the Congress-expelled legislator.
The first, filed last November at Valiyamala Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram on a woman's complaint of assault, forced abortion, and intimidation under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections. The case was later shifted to Nemom under an SIT supervised by the City Police Commissioner after her direct appeal to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Audio leaks of pregnancy pressure talks propelled it forward; his friend Joby Joseph faces charges for supplying abortion drugs.
The second complaint came in early December from a 23-year-old Bengaluru woman to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee leaders, who forwarded it to the state police chief amid the MLA's suspension for misconduct.
As the Police continue probing the cases, public and political pressure mount for Mamkootathil's Assembly resignation.
Also Read