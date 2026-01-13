ETV Bharat / state

Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Remanded In Third Sexual Assault Case

Pathanamthitta: In a fresh legal setback for Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla, Kerala, on Tuesday remanded him to three days' police custody until 15 January evening for interrogation and evidence collection in a third sexual assault case.

The prosecution sought five days' custody but received three, rejecting defence pleas for immediate bail pending a detailed probe report, now scheduled for 16 January.

During the remand period, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will take him to key locations, including a Thiruvalla hotel where the assault allegedly occurred, to reconstruct the scene and recover digital evidence such as his mobile phone used for non-consensual videos of the survivor.

Threatening Messages Surface

The case escalated with leaked Telegram chats where Mamkootathil allegedly warned the survivor abroad: "I will handle what you do, but you won't be able to tolerate what I do." The MLA allegedly threatened to mob her home if she returned to Kerala and vowed retaliation against opponents and their families "in the same coin", following news of her pregnancy.