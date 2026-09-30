ETV Bharat / state

Palakkad Children’s Deaths Confirmed As Murder; Mother Confesses, Keralam Police Say

Palakkad: The deaths of two young siblings who were found inside a concrete water tank at their home in Menonpara, Kozhinjampara, here on Tuesday have been confirmed as murder, with police saying their mother, Nivedya, has confessed to killing them.

The victims were five-year-old Jennifer Juliet and three-year-old Robin Christopher.

DySP S Sasidharan told the media here on Wednesday that Nivedya had confessed to killing the children. However, police said the motive behind the alleged killings remains unclear and the investigation is continuing.

The children's father, John Kumar, said he wanted to know what had happened to his children and why they were killed.

“I want to know the reason. If there is anything relevant, it may be on the phone. That needs to be checked. My children deserve justice,” he said.

The children were initially believed to have been playing at their rented home in Koorankattu, Menonpara, when they were found inside the concrete water tank in the bathroom.

Nivedya had initially told police that she was working in the kitchen when the children suddenly went quiet. She said she searched for them and found both children inside the tank.

The children were taken to hospital but could not be saved.

The circumstances had raised suspicion among relatives from the beginning, particularly because both children were reportedly able to swim and had previously played in the tank.

A relative questioned how both children could have ended up in the tank at the same time and said the circumstances appeared suspicious.