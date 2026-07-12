Pakistani Woman, Son Arrested For Illegally Residing In Karnataka For 22 Years
Police said Farhanaz (52) and Mohammad Fardeen (21) were trying to obtain Indian citizenship through fake documents, and a Pakistani passport was found during verification.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Chikkaballapura: A woman and her son of Pakistani origin were arrested for illegally living in Bagepalli taluk of Karnataka's Chikkaballapura for the past 22 years without Indian citizenship, police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Farhanaz (52) and Mohammad Fardeen (21).
They were caught while trying to obtain Indian citizenship through fake documents, police sources said, adding that a Pakistani passport was found in their possession during verification. "The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Foreigners Act and the Representation of the People Act. Further investigation is in progress," Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey said in a statement.
Chouksey added that credible information was received that Farhanaz and Fardeen had obtained ration and voter ID cards. An inquiry revealed that Mohammed Ayub Khan, a native of Bagepalli who was working in the United Arab Emirates, had married Farhanaz in the Middle Eastern country.
"The couple has four children, of whom Fardeen was born in Pakistan. Farhanaz and Fardeen are Pakistani nationals, while Ayub Khan and his other children are Indian nationals. The family is currently residing in Bagepalli," Chouksey added.
Bagepalli Tahsildar Manisha N Patri said Ayub Khan, originally from Dasegaripalli, was working in Dubai in 1993. He married Farhanaz in 2003, and their first son, Fardeen, was born in Pakistan in 2004.
"Two other children of the couple were born in Dubai. Although the family came to India, it did not get official citizenship. However, they had illegally obtained Aadhaar cards and caste certificates in Bengaluru. The family had recently shifted to Baghepalli, where they had applied for ration and voter ID cards at the Tahsildar office. A thorough check of the documents revealed that they were Pakistani citizens and their visas were not renewed after 'Operation Sindoor'. They had illegally created bank accounts and ration cards using their Bengaluru address," Patri said.
He further said that a complaint about some people without valid Indian citizenship residing in Baghepalli was received a while ago. "Upon checking, it was found that they had a Pakistani passport and their place of birth was not India," he added.
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