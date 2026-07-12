ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani Woman, Son Arrested For Illegally Residing In Karnataka For 22 Years

Chikkaballapura: A woman and her son of Pakistani origin were arrested for illegally living in Bagepalli taluk of Karnataka's Chikkaballapura for the past 22 years without Indian citizenship, police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Farhanaz (52) and Mohammad Fardeen (21).

They were caught while trying to obtain Indian citizenship through fake documents, police sources said, adding that a Pakistani passport was found in their possession during verification. "The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Foreigners Act and the Representation of the People Act. Further investigation is in progress," Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey said in a statement.

Chouksey added that credible information was received that Farhanaz and Fardeen had obtained ration and voter ID cards. An inquiry revealed that Mohammed Ayub Khan, a native of Bagepalli who was working in the United Arab Emirates, had married Farhanaz in the Middle Eastern country.

"The couple has four children, of whom Fardeen was born in Pakistan. Farhanaz and Fardeen are Pakistani nationals, while Ayub Khan and his other children are Indian nationals. The family is currently residing in Bagepalli," Chouksey added.