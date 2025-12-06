Pakistani Woman Alleges Betrayal By Husband, Seeks Justice From PM Modi
Nikita Nagdev has alleged she got married to Vikram Nagdev in 2020 following which he sent her back to Karachi and stayed back in Indore.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 9:18 PM IST
Indore/Bhopal: A Pakistani woman has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justice accusing her husband, who resides in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, of abandoning her in Karachi after marriage.
Nikita Nagdev alleged that her husband, Vikram Nagdev married her in Pakistan, brought her to India and then sent her back to Karachi during the Covid-19 pandemic. She said Vikram should be deported to Pakistan as he is now planning to marry another woman in Indore.
Nikita, a resident of Karachi released a video narrating her story. "I, Nikita Nagdev, wife of Vikram Nagdev, am speaking from Karachi. I had previously appealed to the Modi government and Sindhi Panchayat head Kishore Kodwani for justice. If justice is not served, then every girl who is a victim of physical abuse in her in-laws' house or a victim of her husband's betrayal will suffer. There will never be justice for anyone," she says in the video.
She added, "I am requesting all of you to stand with me for justice; I don't want anything else." Nikita said she got married to Vikram on January 26, 2020. She said that she came to India with Vikram in February 2020.
Nikita said for a few days after the marriage, Vikram's behaviour was perfectly fine. "But after a few days, his behaviour towards me changed completely. I couldn't understand why this was happening. After a few days, I found out that my husband was having an affair that too with my sister-in-law's aunt's daughter. Her name is Shivani Dhingra," she said.
Nikita said she apprised her father-in-law of the matter, but he said, "Boys have affairs, we can't do anything". She added, "I didn't get any support from my in-laws. I even spoke to my husband, but his physical abuse continued." She said that she was subjected to physical abuse every day. "I had no one in India to stand by me."
Nikita also shares the story of how she was sent back to Pakistan in the video. She explains, "A few days later, the Covid-19 pandemic hit the globe. During the pandemic, Vikram said If I wanted to see my parents, I could go to Karachi for a month. Vikram told me that there were some issues with his visa."
Nikita said she left for Pakistan. "After I arrived in Karachi, I asked Vikram to send me his visa papers so that I could get it processed here. But he refused and even blocked me on WhatsApp. A girl who had come to visit her parents for a month had her life ruined like this. Will any girl who comes to visit her parents never be able to go back home? Will she never be able to go to her in-laws' house? Don't we have a home?," she asked in the video.
Nikita said she recently got to know that Vikram has got engaged illegally to Shivani Dhingra. "Is it my fault that I came to meet my parents, that too at the husband's behest? Would any girl not be able to come back if she goes to her parents' home? In India, every such woman gets justice; there is women's empowerment there. I have never heard that someone can marry again while having a wife," she says.
Nikita appealed PM Modi to take strict action against her husband and deport him to Pakistan.
In the video, Nikita also recounts how her father requested Shivani's father not to ruin her life. "But Shivani's father told him that such things happen in India," she said. Nitika added, "I told Shivani that she is single and can marry elsewhere but she feigned ignorance about my husband."
Meanwhile, the Sindhi Panchayat Mediation Centre in Indore has issued notices to Vikram and Shivani while attempting to negotiate a settlement. However, despite several rounds of negotiations, no agreement has yet been reached by the two sides on the matter.
According to the Panchayat, Vikram and Nikita were married in Karachi following Hindu rituals. They said Vikram is not following Indian law or social norms. The panchayat suggested Nikita to seek justice in a Karachi court. It also said Vikram should be deported under Indian government rules.
