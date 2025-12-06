ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani Woman Alleges Betrayal By Husband, Seeks Justice From PM Modi

Indore/Bhopal: A Pakistani woman has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justice accusing her husband, who resides in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, of abandoning her in Karachi after marriage.

Nikita Nagdev alleged that her husband, Vikram Nagdev married her in Pakistan, brought her to India and then sent her back to Karachi during the Covid-19 pandemic. She said Vikram should be deported to Pakistan as he is now planning to marry another woman in Indore.

Nikita, a resident of Karachi released a video narrating her story. "I, Nikita Nagdev, wife of Vikram Nagdev, am speaking from Karachi. I had previously appealed to the Modi government and Sindhi Panchayat head Kishore Kodwani for justice. If justice is not served, then every girl who is a victim of physical abuse in her in-laws' house or a victim of her husband's betrayal will suffer. There will never be justice for anyone," she says in the video.

She added, "I am requesting all of you to stand with me for justice; I don't want anything else." Nikita said she got married to Vikram on January 26, 2020. She said that she came to India with Vikram in February 2020.

Nikita said for a few days after the marriage, Vikram's behaviour was perfectly fine. "But after a few days, his behaviour towards me changed completely. I couldn't understand why this was happening. After a few days, I found out that my husband was having an affair that too with my sister-in-law's aunt's daughter. Her name is Shivani Dhingra," she said.

Nikita said she apprised her father-in-law of the matter, but he said, "Boys have affairs, we can't do anything". She added, "I didn't get any support from my in-laws. I even spoke to my husband, but his physical abuse continued." She said that she was subjected to physical abuse every day. "I had no one in India to stand by me."

Nikita also shares the story of how she was sent back to Pakistan in the video. She explains, "A few days later, the Covid-19 pandemic hit the globe. During the pandemic, Vikram said If I wanted to see my parents, I could go to Karachi for a month. Vikram told me that there were some issues with his visa."