ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani Teen Girl Abducted From Jodhpur, Rescued In Bihar; Accused Absconding

Representational Picture ( Getty Images )

Bhagalpur: A Pakistani teenage girl, who was abducted five days ago from Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, has been rescued from Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Sunday. Search is underway for the accused, they added.

The girl's father has been residing in India with his family on a long-term visa and filed a complaint at the Boranada police station in ​​Jodhpur five days ago regarding the abduction of his daughter. Based on the complaint, Jodhpur Police launched an investigation.

Through effective coordination between the police forces of Rajasthan and Bihar, supported by technical surveillance, the searches concluded in ​​Bhagalpur, where a raid led to the girl's rescue. However, the accused managed to escape just before the police team arrived. During the investigation, the Jodhpur police's technical team traced the girl's location to the Bath police station area in Bhagalpur. The Jodhpur police promptly contacted Bhagalpur SSP Pramod Kumar Yadav to seek assistance. Led by City SP Atulesh Jha, the SSP set up a special team comprising the Station House Officer (SHO) of the women's police station, Lucy Kumari, along with the SHOs of the Bath and Shahkund police stations.