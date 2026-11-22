Pakistani Teen Girl Abducted From Jodhpur, Rescued In Bihar; Accused Absconding
The accused, a native of Bihar who worked at a factory in Jodhpur, abducted the girl after luring her with a false promise of marriage.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Bhagalpur: A Pakistani teenage girl, who was abducted five days ago from Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, has been rescued from Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Sunday. Search is underway for the accused, they added.
The girl's father has been residing in India with his family on a long-term visa and filed a complaint at the Boranada police station in Jodhpur five days ago regarding the abduction of his daughter. Based on the complaint, Jodhpur Police launched an investigation.
Through effective coordination between the police forces of Rajasthan and Bihar, supported by technical surveillance, the searches concluded in Bhagalpur, where a raid led to the girl's rescue. However, the accused managed to escape just before the police team arrived.
During the investigation, the Jodhpur police's technical team traced the girl's location to the Bath police station area in Bhagalpur. The Jodhpur police promptly contacted Bhagalpur SSP Pramod Kumar Yadav to seek assistance.
Led by City SP Atulesh Jha, the SSP set up a special team comprising the Station House Officer (SHO) of the women's police station, Lucy Kumari, along with the SHOs of the Bath and Shahkund police stations.
Acting on precise technical intelligence, the team conducted a raid in the Bath police station area and successfully recovered the girl. She has been placed under the protection of SHO Lucy Kumari and female police personnel. The Bhagalpur police have informed the Boranada police station and a team from Jodhpur has departed for Bhagalpur to bring the girl back.
According to the police, the accused is a resident of Deendayalpur in the jurisdiction of the Shahkund police station in Bhagalpur and worked at a factory in Jodhpur. It is alleged that he lured the girl with false promises of marriage and brought her from Jodhpur to Bhagalpur.
However, instead of taking her to his ancestral village in Shahkund area, the accused hid the girl in Bath area and upon learning about a police raid, he fled. The police are currently conducting raids at various potential hideouts to apprehend him.
Bhagalpur City SP Atulesh Jha said, "Information was received from Jodhpur's Boranada police station, indicating that the girl was in Bhagalpur. Acting on the SSP's instructions, a special team was formed and the girl was successfully recovered from the Bath police station area. The Jodhpur police have been informed, and a team from there is expected to arrive in Bhagalpur soon."
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