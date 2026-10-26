ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani Sikh Pilgrims Pay Obeisance At Historical Gurudwara In Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar : A group of Pakistani Sikh pilgrims, on a visit to Gurdwaras in India, paid obeisance today at the historical Gurdwara Shri Nauvin Patshahi, Baba Bakala Sahib, in Amritsar.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) extended a warm welcome to the group and presented its members 'siropas' as a mark of respect. According to reports, the group from Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, has come to India on a one-month visa to visit various historical Gurdwaras.

The group includes pilgrims of all ages, ranging from a two-year-old child to the elderly. Earlier, the group had visited Sri Hemkunt Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib. Here. After paying obeisance at Gurdwara Shri Nauvin Patshahi Sahib, the devotees learned about the history of the Gurdwara and cherished the memories associated with this sacred place.

A couple, part of the group of pilgrims from Pakistan, at the langar of the gurudwara (ETV Bharat)

Bhupinder Singh, the leader of the group said, "We have come to India from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, to visit various Gurudhams (sacred Sikh shrines). We paid our respects at Hemkunt Sahib and will proceed to Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar. We were granted a 30-day visa for our visit to India and are scheduled to return on October 30 though our plans might change, in which case we would return on November 6."