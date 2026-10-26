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Pakistani Sikh Pilgrims Pay Obeisance At Historical Gurudwara In Punjab's Amritsar

According to reports, the group from Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, has come to India on a one-month visa to visit various historical Gurdwaras.

A group of Pakistani Sikh pilgrims, on a visit to Gurdwaras in India, paid obeisance today at the historical Gurdwara Shri Nauvin Patshahi, Baba Bakala Sahib, in Amritsar.
Pakistani Sikh pilgrims at the Shri Nauvin Patshahi Gurudwara in Amritsar (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 26, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Amritsar: A group of Pakistani Sikh pilgrims, on a visit to Gurdwaras in India, paid obeisance today at the historical Gurdwara Shri Nauvin Patshahi, Baba Bakala Sahib, in Amritsar.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) extended a warm welcome to the group and presented its members 'siropas' as a mark of respect. According to reports, the group from Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, has come to India on a one-month visa to visit various historical Gurdwaras.

The group includes pilgrims of all ages, ranging from a two-year-old child to the elderly. Earlier, the group had visited Sri Hemkunt Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib. Here. After paying obeisance at Gurdwara Shri Nauvin Patshahi Sahib, the devotees learned about the history of the Gurdwara and cherished the memories associated with this sacred place.

A group of Pakistani Sikh pilgrims, on a visit to Gurdwaras in India, paid obeisance today at the historical Gurdwara Shri Nauvin Patshahi, Baba Bakala Sahib, in Amritsar.
A couple, part of the group of pilgrims from Pakistan, at the langar of the gurudwara (ETV Bharat)

Bhupinder Singh, the leader of the group said, "We have come to India from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, to visit various Gurudhams (sacred Sikh shrines). We paid our respects at Hemkunt Sahib and will proceed to Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar. We were granted a 30-day visa for our visit to India and are scheduled to return on October 30 though our plans might change, in which case we would return on November 6."

Bhupinder said, "We have had a wonderful experience visiting India and paying homage at the sacred shrines. The atmosphere here is excellent; the 'sevadars' (volunteers/caretakers) have taken great care of us, and both nations have provided us with significant support. The administration also extended great cooperation in facilitating our visit, for which we express our heartfelt gratitude. Visiting these various Gurudhams and receiving such affection from the 'Sangat' (congregation) has made this trip a truly memorable experience."

He said, "I would like to convey a message to other Sikhs living in Pakistan that they should come to India and visit the sacred Gurdwaras".

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PAK SIKH PILGRIMS

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