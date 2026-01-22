ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani Prisoner Lodged In Kot Bhalwal Jail Dies During Treatment In Jammu

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Rafiq (38), a resident of Pakistan, who was detained under the Foreigners Act. He is reportedly a resident of Sialkot, Pakistan, and was apprehended by security forces at the Ramgarh sector of the international border in 2024.

Sources said the prisoner’s health deteriorated in the Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, following which he was shifted to GMC Jammu on January 21 for medical treatment. He later succumbed during treatment at night on January 21.

Confirming the death, Medical Superintendent of GMC Jammu, Dr Verinder Trishal, told ETV Bharat that the prisoner was brought to the hospital with pyrexia and altered sensorium and was under medical evaluation when he died during treatment. The patient was admitted in a critical condition and passed away during treatment, Dr Trishal said, adding that the body has been shifted to the mortuary.

Police said the body has been kept in the mortuary of GMC Jammu for post-mortem examination and completion of other legal formalities.

The officials have not yet released any statement on the repatriation of the dead body or performing the last rites of the individual.