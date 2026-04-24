ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani National Arrested For Residing In UP's Bulandshahr With Fake Documents

Bulandshahr: Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr have arrested a Pakistani national who had allegedly been living in India for several years using forged identity documents. The accused was residing in the Sushila Vihar area while hiding his identity.

According to police, fake documents including an Aadhaar card and a driving licence bearing a Bulandshahr address were recovered from his possession, along with a photocopy of a Pakistani passport. Station House Officer Dharmendra Rathore said the arrest was made during a late-night patrol by a team led by Sub-Inspector Mohit Kumar.

During interrogation, the accused was identified as Syed Wasit Ali, son of Syed Laiq Ahmed, who hails from Karachi, Pakistan. He admitted to being a Pakistani national and said he had got forged Indian identity documents after he could not obtain a long-term visa.