Pakistani National Arrested For Residing In UP's Bulandshahr With Fake Documents
The accused was identified as Syed Wasit Ali, son of Syed Laiq Ahmed, who hails from Karachi, Pakistan.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Bulandshahr: Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr have arrested a Pakistani national who had allegedly been living in India for several years using forged identity documents. The accused was residing in the Sushila Vihar area while hiding his identity.
According to police, fake documents including an Aadhaar card and a driving licence bearing a Bulandshahr address were recovered from his possession, along with a photocopy of a Pakistani passport. Station House Officer Dharmendra Rathore said the arrest was made during a late-night patrol by a team led by Sub-Inspector Mohit Kumar.
During interrogation, the accused was identified as Syed Wasit Ali, son of Syed Laiq Ahmed, who hails from Karachi, Pakistan. He admitted to being a Pakistani national and said he had got forged Indian identity documents after he could not obtain a long-term visa.
Ali told police that he had come to India with his mother, Bilqis, after her second marriage to a resident of Sainthla in Bulandshahr. She got divorced in Karachi. He arrived along with his three sisters, two of whom were granted long-term visas, while his application is still pending.
Police investigation revealed that Ali had a prior criminal record. In 2012, he was arrested by Brahmpuri police in Meerut under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and was sent to jail.
A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway to identify local individuals who may have assisted him in obtaining the fake documents. Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said authorities are probing the network behind the forgery.
SP City Abhishek Pratap Ajay said that the accused had reportedly been living in India for nearly 40 years. He was arrested near the Numaishey flyover by Kotwali Nagar police, and further questioning is ongoing.
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