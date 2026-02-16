ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani Mother, Daughter Living In Meerut For 30 Years Held For Fake Indian Documents

Meerut: Two Pakistani women, a mother and her daughter, who had allegedly been living in hiding in Meerut for nearly 30 years, have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for fraudulently obtaining Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar Cards, passports and voter ID entries.

Police said that the women were residing in Jali Kothi, a densely populated locality in the city. Police identified them as Saba, also known as Nazia and her daughter Aiman Farhat. They were living in the Nadir Ali Building in the area, police said.

According to police officials, Saba was married in Pakistan in 1988 and came to India in 1993 on a Pakistani passport. However, she never returned to Pakistan after her visit. Her daughter, Aiman Farhat, was also born in Pakistan. Both are said to hold Pakistani citizenship and did not have valid Indian citizenship documents.