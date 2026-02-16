Pakistani Mother, Daughter Living In Meerut For 30 Years Held For Fake Indian Documents
Two Pakistani women were arrested in Meerut for fraudulent Indian identity papers. Authorities are examining bank records, call details, and foreign contacts.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Meerut: Two Pakistani women, a mother and her daughter, who had allegedly been living in hiding in Meerut for nearly 30 years, have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for fraudulently obtaining Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar Cards, passports and voter ID entries.
Police said that the women were residing in Jali Kothi, a densely populated locality in the city. Police identified them as Saba, also known as Nazia and her daughter Aiman Farhat. They were living in the Nadir Ali Building in the area, police said.
According to police officials, Saba was married in Pakistan in 1988 and came to India in 1993 on a Pakistani passport. However, she never returned to Pakistan after her visit. Her daughter, Aiman Farhat, was also born in Pakistan. Both are said to hold Pakistani citizenship and did not have valid Indian citizenship documents.
The case came to light after a complaint was filed by a woman named Ruksana. Following the complaint, police began an inquiry and found that the two women had allegedly managed to obtain Aadhaar cards and Indian passports despite not being Indian citizens. Their names were also included in the voter list, raising serious questions about how they entered official records.
Police sources said it is alleged that the women even travelled abroad several times using the Indian passports obtained through fraudulent means.
Police said that a case has been registered at the Delhi Gate police station under relevant sections of law. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey said that preliminary investigation confirmed that both women are Pakistani nationals. He added that a detailed probe has been ordered to find out how they managed to stay in the city for three decades without detection and who helped them secure fake Indian documents.
The investigation will also focus on identifying officials or agents who may have assisted them in obtaining these documents. Police are examining their bank accounts, call details, and any foreign contacts to check for possible links or suspicious activities.
