ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani Migrants Cast Their First Votes After Gaining Indian Citizenship Under CAA in Jodhpur

Pakistani migrants who acquired Indian citizenship voted in Rajasthan local body polls ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: Displaced families who fled Pakistan and recently acquired Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) cast their first votes during the panchayat elections in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

After casting their first votes, several displaced citizens, including Dr Dalji Ram, Dr Natthu Ram, Ramesh Kumar, Dhanu Ram and Pritam Jaipal, shared their experiences.

They said they had been forced to live as second-class citizens in Pakistan, where they did not have the right to vote and raise their voices for their basic rights. The new voters expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre, saying the CAA had helped them become part of the country's mainstream.