Pakistani Migrants Cast Their First Votes After Gaining Indian Citizenship Under CAA in Jodhpur
For these families, the occasion was more than an election. It marked a new beginning, bringing a sense of identity, dignity and belonging.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Jodhpur: Displaced families who fled Pakistan and recently acquired Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) cast their first votes during the panchayat elections in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
After casting their first votes, several displaced citizens, including Dr Dalji Ram, Dr Natthu Ram, Ramesh Kumar, Dhanu Ram and Pritam Jaipal, shared their experiences.
They said they had been forced to live as second-class citizens in Pakistan, where they did not have the right to vote and raise their voices for their basic rights.
The new voters expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre, saying the CAA had helped them become part of the country's mainstream.
They said the right to vote was not only about participating in elections but also gave them the power to question elected representatives and influence the development of their localities.
The voters also said that they hope the newly elected representatives will address the issues they are facing like the lack of basic amenities such as roads, drinking water, electricity and sewerage facilities. Several residents also faced difficulties concerning their documents, permanent land allotment papers and Aadhaar cards.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides an eased path to Indian citizenship for eligible Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, subject to the law's conditions.
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