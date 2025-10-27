Pakistani Drone Drops Bags Containing Over 5 KG Heroin Worth Rs 25 Crore Along IB In Jammu
The recovery was made near Border Outpost Jatinder in R S Pura sector during a joint search operation by the BSF and police.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST
Jammu: In a major success against cross-border drug smuggling, security forces recovered over five kg heroin worth Rs 25 crore dropped by a Pakistani drone along the International Border(IB) here on Monday, officials said.
According to the officials, the recovery was made near Border Outpost Jatinder in R S Pura sector during a joint search operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and police. The search operation, as per officials, was launched at around 6 am after a Pakistani drone was seen hovering over the Indian side.
Two bags containing 10 packets of heroin weighing 5.300 kgs were seized during the operation as per officials. The search operation was still ongoing when reports last came in.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections into the recovery of such a huge quantity of contraband.