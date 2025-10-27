ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani Drone Drops Bags Containing Over 5 KG Heroin Worth Rs 25 Crore Along IB In Jammu

Jammu: In a major success against cross-border drug smuggling, security forces recovered over five kg heroin worth Rs 25 crore dropped by a Pakistani drone along the International Border(IB) here on Monday, officials said.

According to the officials, the recovery was made near Border Outpost Jatinder in R S Pura sector during a joint search operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and police. The search operation, as per officials, was launched at around 6 am after a Pakistani drone was seen hovering over the Indian side.