Pakistani Cosmetics Worth Rs 7 lakh Seized In Hyderabad
The checks were conducted at Beauty Ladies Emporium, Beauty Queen Shop and S.J. Medical Shop in Nampally and Habibnagar areas.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: The sale of Pakistani cosmetics products has created a stir in Hyderabad. In a joint raid conducted by the Task Force and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization -CDSCO officials in Hyderabad, Pakistani cosmetics products worth about Rs. 7 lakh were seized.
The checks were conducted at Beauty Ladies Emporium, Beauty Queen Shop and S.J. Medical Shop in Nampally and Habibnagar areas.
The seized products include skin-whitening creams and soaps of brands like Gori, Chandni, Faiz, Navya, Golden Pearl, Noor Gold, Arzoo, Facefresh, Fakra Gold and others. The police said that CDSCO officials found that these did not have the necessary registration and permissions to import them into India. Drug inspectors Dr. Sridhar Mittapalli and Anjan Goud of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization Zonal Office examined these unauthorised products.
Officials revealed that the products seized here are in the list of unauthorized products in the orders issued by CDSCO and DCGI. Officials warned that these may contain heavy metals beyond the limit and pose a risk of harmful toxic effects on the health of consumers.
During the initial investigation, the police suspect that Pakistani cosmetics are reaching Hyderabad through a dealer and supplier from Mumbai. Officials said that during the investigation, it was found that local traders purchased these products without proper bills and invoices. In addition, the officials found that there was a stock of these in a godown and are also collecting their details.
The police have detained and interrogated Mohammad Fazal, Mohammad Ayan, Mohammad Riazuddin, Syed Abid Ali and Syed Ismail. Police said that similar products were also found at Medina Cosmetics shop in Santoshnagar. A case has been registered under sections 123, 318(4) of the BNS and sections 18-C, 27-A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and investigation is underway.
Police are investigating the Mumbai supplier as well as other people in the supply chain, the import routes of cosmetics, financial transactions, and excess stocks in godowns. Police have advised not to sell cosmetics from other countries without proper permits and registration.
They have appealed people to share information by dialling 112.
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