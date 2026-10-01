ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani Cosmetics Worth Rs 7 lakh Seized In Hyderabad

Pakistani cosmetics were seized from Nampally and Habibnagar areas in Hyderabad ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The sale of Pakistani cosmetics products has created a stir in Hyderabad. In a joint raid conducted by the Task Force and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization -CDSCO officials in Hyderabad, Pakistani cosmetics products worth about Rs. 7 lakh were seized.

The checks were conducted at Beauty Ladies Emporium, Beauty Queen Shop and S.J. Medical Shop in Nampally and Habibnagar areas. The seized products include skin-whitening creams and soaps of brands like Gori, Chandni, Faiz, Navya, Golden Pearl, Noor Gold, Arzoo, Facefresh, Fakra Gold and others. The police said that CDSCO officials found that these did not have the necessary registration and permissions to import them into India. Drug inspectors Dr. Sridhar Mittapalli and Anjan Goud of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization Zonal Office examined these unauthorised products. Officials revealed that the products seized here are in the list of unauthorized products in the orders issued by CDSCO and DCGI. Officials warned that these may contain heavy metals beyond the limit and pose a risk of harmful toxic effects on the health of consumers.