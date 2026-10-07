ETV Bharat / state

PoK Woman Repatriated After Inadvertently Crossing LoC In JK

Jammu: A 19-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Indian territory five days ago, was repatriated through the Chakan Da Bagh border crossing in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Samiya Azeem, a resident of Bains Gala village in Khuiratta tehsil of Kotli district in PoK, was apprehended by Army troops on October 2 at Pukherni village in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district after she crossed into the Indian side, the officials said.

During questioning, it emerged that Azeem had inadvertently crossed the LoC and had no apparent intention to enter Indian territory, they said.