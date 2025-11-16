ETV Bharat / state

Pakistan-Linked Arms-Narco Network Busted In Amritsar; 5 Held With Sophisticated Pistols, 1 Kg Heroin

Amritsar: In a major action against cross-border arms and narcotics network operating in Punjab, Amritsar Police Commissionerate arrested five persons with sophisticated pistols and over one kg heroin on Sunday.

Investigations reveals that the arrested persons were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers through social media and drones. Six pistols, including five .30 bore and one Glock 9 mm along with 1.10 kg heroin were seized from them, police said.

Announcing the development on his X handle, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) said, "Acting on intelligence inputs, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a Pakistan-linked arms and narco network and apprehends five persons and recover six sophisticated pistols.... Further investigation continues to identify handlers and dismantle the entire network."

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "This gang was working under the directions of Pakistan-based smugglers for a long time. Initial investigation has revealed that they were in touch with many Pakistan-based handlers. The consignment of weapons and heroin was dropped by Pakistan through drones and was delivered to different places by the accused, who later supplied it to the gangsters or terrorist modules."