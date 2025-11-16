Pakistan-Linked Arms-Narco Network Busted In Amritsar; 5 Held With Sophisticated Pistols, 1 Kg Heroin
Punjab DGP said the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers on social media and drones for delivery of illegal weapons and narcotics.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST
Amritsar: In a major action against cross-border arms and narcotics network operating in Punjab, Amritsar Police Commissionerate arrested five persons with sophisticated pistols and over one kg heroin on Sunday.
Investigations reveals that the arrested persons were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers through social media and drones. Six pistols, including five .30 bore and one Glock 9 mm along with 1.10 kg heroin were seized from them, police said.
Announcing the development on his X handle, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) said, "Acting on intelligence inputs, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a Pakistan-linked arms and narco network and apprehends five persons and recover six sophisticated pistols.... Further investigation continues to identify handlers and dismantle the entire network."
Acting on intelligence inputs, #Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a #Pakistan-linked arms and narco network and apprehends five persons and recover six sophisticated pistols (five .30 bore & one Glock 9mm) along with 1 Kg 10 gm Heroin.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 16, 2025
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "This gang was working under the directions of Pakistan-based smugglers for a long time. Initial investigation has revealed that they were in touch with many Pakistan-based handlers. The consignment of weapons and heroin was dropped by Pakistan through drones and was delivered to different places by the accused, who later supplied it to the gangsters or terrorist modules."
A joint operation was conducted by the police and during the blockade, inspector Maulavdeep and his team caught two men, Akash and Prince. Each was carrying a pistol, which was recovered from them, Bhullar said.
After interrogation of the duo, two more persons, Karamveer and Sukhwinder, were caught along with three pistols and 1.10 kg heroin. Upon further interrogation, another person, Gurbhej Bheja, was nabbed and a pistol was seized from him. All the accused hail from villages adjacent to the border and are aged between 18 and 31 years.
"Akash and Prince are residents of Amritsar, Karamveer hails from Ajnala Road Bypass, Sukhwinder is a resident of Lopoke, and Gurbhej Bheja is from a village in Tarn Taran. They had not yet received the order to deliver the weapons and heroin".
According to police officials, their network is very organised and is constantly active across the border. The police have registered FIRs under the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Cheharta and Cantonment police stations.
Police teams are identifying the Pakistan-based masterminds of this network and their local accomplices in Punjab. According to the police, large quantities of heroin and weapons have been recovered in several such cases in the last few months, revealing that the international smugglers are continuously targeting Punjab.
