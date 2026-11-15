ETV Bharat / state

Nov 3 Rajasthan Railway Track Explosion: 2 Arrested From Punjab, One Of Them Was In Touch With Pak Handler

Sri Ganganagar/Gurdaspur: In a joint operation involving the Rajasthan ATS, Sri Ganganagar police, Punjab Police’s Counter-Intelligence Unit, and the Gurdaspur police, two individuals — Mahakdeep Kaur (21) and Davinder Singh (23) — have been arrested from Gurdaspur, Punjab, in connection with a railway track explosion that occurred near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail section in Rajasthan’s border district of Sri Ganganagar on November 3, 2026.

While Mahakdeep Kaur is a resident of Dostpur village, Davinder Singh is a resident of Chaurewala village. Both are from the Kalanaur border area of ​​Gurdaspur. It is alleged that a Pakistan-based handler, identified as 'Shah', established contact with Mahakdeep via social media; he subsequently drew her into an emotional relationship and involved her in a conspiracy to target the railway track. Reports indicate that the accused were paid a total of Rs 2.23 lakh for carrying out this act.

The Accused Studied Up To Class 12

Security agencies took the two accused into custody from their respective villages late on Saturday night.

"Our daughter was beyond our control. She had completed her education up to the 12th grade. She would not share any information with us about where she went or what she did. If we objected, she would even threaten us,” said Mahakdeep’s mother Sarabjit Kaur. “She had married of her own free will. However, just a few months into the marriage, she divorced her husband and refused to listen to anything her family had to say."

According to Davinder’s mother Baljit Kaur and aunt Sukhwinder Kaur, he had studied up to the 12th grade and was engaged in farming. For the past few months, he had been in contact with Mahakdeep, and the two were in a romantic relationship. He returned home a few days after the blast.

On Sunday, ADGP (ATS) Dinesh M N, along with officials from the AGTF, ANTF, Bikaner Range IG Omprakash, and Sri Ganganagar SP Harishankar, shared details regarding the investigation during a press conference. According to the officials, the breakthrough was achieved through a combination of technical investigation and intelligence inputs.

The investigation also uncovered details regarding the woman's personal life. It has been reported that Mahakdeep was married about two years ago, but her marriage fell apart in December 2024. In February 2025, her husband, Karanvir Singh, was imprisoned in connection with a case under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. Following this, Karanvir contacted Mahakdeep again from jail and instructed her to communicate with an individual called 'Lovely,' who was based in Pakistan. It is alleged that arrangements were made to deliver money into the jail through this 'Lovely.' During this process, 'Lovely' facilitated contact between the woman and a man called 'Shah.'

According to the police investigation, Mahakdeep and Shah subsequently began communicating via social media. Over time, their interactions evolved into a personal and emotional relationship. It is alleged that, leveraging this connection, Shah tasked the woman with orchestrating an explosion on a railway track. The woman, in collaboration with her associate Davinder, then played a role in executing this conspiracy.

Investigations reveal that the Pakistani handler provided a total of Rs 2.23 lakh for this task. It has emerged that approximately Rs 1 lakh was paid in cash while the remaining amount was transferred via bank accounts. The police are currently examining bank records and digital evidence related to these financial transactions. Investigative agencies are also working to identify other individuals involved in managing the finances for this network and the specific channels through which the funds reached the accused.