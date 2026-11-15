Nov 3 Rajasthan Railway Track Explosion: 2 Arrested From Punjab, One Of Them Was In Touch With Pak Handler
Investigators said the Pakistani handler provided Rs 2.23 lakh — Rs 1 lakh in cash and the rest into bank accounts — for this task.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar/Gurdaspur: In a joint operation involving the Rajasthan ATS, Sri Ganganagar police, Punjab Police’s Counter-Intelligence Unit, and the Gurdaspur police, two individuals — Mahakdeep Kaur (21) and Davinder Singh (23) — have been arrested from Gurdaspur, Punjab, in connection with a railway track explosion that occurred near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail section in Rajasthan’s border district of Sri Ganganagar on November 3, 2026.
While Mahakdeep Kaur is a resident of Dostpur village, Davinder Singh is a resident of Chaurewala village. Both are from the Kalanaur border area of Gurdaspur. It is alleged that a Pakistan-based handler, identified as 'Shah', established contact with Mahakdeep via social media; he subsequently drew her into an emotional relationship and involved her in a conspiracy to target the railway track. Reports indicate that the accused were paid a total of Rs 2.23 lakh for carrying out this act.
The Accused Studied Up To Class 12
Security agencies took the two accused into custody from their respective villages late on Saturday night.
"Our daughter was beyond our control. She had completed her education up to the 12th grade. She would not share any information with us about where she went or what she did. If we objected, she would even threaten us,” said Mahakdeep’s mother Sarabjit Kaur. “She had married of her own free will. However, just a few months into the marriage, she divorced her husband and refused to listen to anything her family had to say."
According to Davinder’s mother Baljit Kaur and aunt Sukhwinder Kaur, he had studied up to the 12th grade and was engaged in farming. For the past few months, he had been in contact with Mahakdeep, and the two were in a romantic relationship. He returned home a few days after the blast.
On Sunday, ADGP (ATS) Dinesh M N, along with officials from the AGTF, ANTF, Bikaner Range IG Omprakash, and Sri Ganganagar SP Harishankar, shared details regarding the investigation during a press conference. According to the officials, the breakthrough was achieved through a combination of technical investigation and intelligence inputs.
The investigation also uncovered details regarding the woman's personal life. It has been reported that Mahakdeep was married about two years ago, but her marriage fell apart in December 2024. In February 2025, her husband, Karanvir Singh, was imprisoned in connection with a case under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. Following this, Karanvir contacted Mahakdeep again from jail and instructed her to communicate with an individual called 'Lovely,' who was based in Pakistan. It is alleged that arrangements were made to deliver money into the jail through this 'Lovely.' During this process, 'Lovely' facilitated contact between the woman and a man called 'Shah.'
According to the police investigation, Mahakdeep and Shah subsequently began communicating via social media. Over time, their interactions evolved into a personal and emotional relationship. It is alleged that, leveraging this connection, Shah tasked the woman with orchestrating an explosion on a railway track. The woman, in collaboration with her associate Davinder, then played a role in executing this conspiracy.
Investigations reveal that the Pakistani handler provided a total of Rs 2.23 lakh for this task. It has emerged that approximately Rs 1 lakh was paid in cash while the remaining amount was transferred via bank accounts. The police are currently examining bank records and digital evidence related to these financial transactions. Investigative agencies are also working to identify other individuals involved in managing the finances for this network and the specific channels through which the funds reached the accused.
Made Three Attempts
According to the police investigation, the accused made several trips to Rajasthan before targeting the railway track. Their plans did not succeed during the first two attempts. Investigations indicate that on October 6, Mahakdeep and Davinder arrived in the Ramsinghpur area for the first time. During this period, they were unable to execute their plan as they could not obtain explosive materials. Subsequently, on October 12 or 13, the two returned to Rajasthan. This time, they were provided with explosives and a timer. However, due to a technical glitch, the explosion failed to occur. After two unsuccessful attempts, the accused executed their plan a third time. On the night of November 3, an explosion was triggered on the railway track near 50 GB village.
The sound of the explosion, which occurred around 9.45 pm, was heard in the surrounding villages. When villagers reached the site following the blast, they discovered damage to the railway track. The railway administration and the police were promptly informed. The explosion created a crater approximately two to three feet deep between the railway tracks.
Additionally, two railway sleepers were damaged, and the fastenings (locks) of several nearby sleepers were broken. It was also revealed that a train had passed along this section shortly before the incident. Fortunately, there was no loss of life.
Following the incident, the police, railway administration, and security agencies arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.
5 Lakh Calls Scrutinised, 400 People questioned
Investigative agencies employed extensive technical and human intelligence to track down the accused. According to ADGP Dinesh MN, data from approximately 5,00,000 calls was scrutinised during the investigation, and more than 400 people were questioned. The police also investigated a smuggling network linked to Pakistan, along with its local contacts. The probe encompassed mobile tower data, suspicious phone numbers, social media activity, and financial transactions. Based on a continuous stream of intelligence, the police were able to identify the suspects.
Following the receipt of crucial information from central agencies, teams from the Rajasthan ATS and the Sri Ganganagar police travelled to Punjab. There, they coordinated their operations with the Punjab Police’s Counter-Intelligence Unit and the Gurdaspur police. The authorities are now working to uncover the true identity of a Pakistani handler known as 'Shah,' as well as his other contacts and potential accomplices involved in the conspiracy. Simultaneously, investigators are determining who provided the explosives to the accused after they arrived in Rajasthan, who arranged their accommodation and travel, and whether any other local individuals assisted them. The examination of the accused's mobile phones, social media accounts, and bank accounts is expected to reveal further links within this network. Preparations are underway to present both suspects before a court and seek police remand.
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