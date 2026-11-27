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Pak Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Troops Along IB In Punjab

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border with Pakistan in Punjab on Friday, officials said. They said the man was shot dead around 2 am in the Pahadpur border post area along the Ujh River in Pathankot.