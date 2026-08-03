Pak Handlers, Encrypted Apps: WB STF Nabs JeM Operative’s Girlfriend in Jharkhand; Uncovers VIP 'Honey Trap' Plot
Investigators said Arpita was traced based on information gleaned from Hamim’s mobile phone, digital chats, and extensive interrogation.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 12:20 AM IST|
Updated : August 3, 2026 at 12:32 AM IST
Kolkata: Following the arrest of Hamim Mondal (alias Hamim Fuego) on suspicion of links to Jaish-e-Mohammed, investigators have turned their focus to his girlfriend, Arpita Sarkar. Hamim Mondal was arrested from Renaissance Township in Bardhaman; subsequently, his girlfriend—also a suspect—was arrested in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj.
The West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) has begun interrogating her to gather information regarding the extent of the network, potential international connections, and plots for subversive activities. Investigators said Arpita was traced based on information gleaned from Hamim’s mobile phone, digital chats, and extensive interrogation. She was later arrested in Sahibganj during a joint operation, and her mobile phone was also seized.
The investigation revealed that Hamim and Arpita met via Instagram and a relationship subsequently developed, leading to their engagement. According to STF, Hamim utilised Arpita for various covert activities. Instead of standard messaging apps, she was instructed to communicate via encrypted platforms such as Discord, Telegram, Element X, and Session. Currently, chats, deleted messages, and potential international contacts from these apps are being examined through forensic analysis.
STF sources said Arpita played a key role in "honey trap" operations within this suspected network. She was tasked with establishing contact with influential figures, political leaders, and VIPs to gather sensitive information and, if necessary, identify targets. Investigators further alleged there were plans to involve her in schemes to kidnap specific individuals. However, these allegations remain under investigation and subject to proof in court.
The investigation also revealed that Arpita had established contact with Pakistan's Shahzad Bhatti gang through Hamim. Hamim had briefed her on the network's operations, which involved supplying weapons and executing various criminal assignments. The STF has also said Arpita maintained contact with two individuals—identified as ‘Abid Jat’ and ‘Hamid’—suspected of having links to the ISI. It is alleged that Arpita used multiple fake social media accounts to conceal her identity.
During interrogation, Hamim revealed that a significant portion of his work was carried out by Arpita. STF sources claimed that the Shahzad Bhatti gang was satisfied with Hamim’s work, which is why plans were being made to take him to Dubai. Although no passport belonging to Hamim has been recovered so far, investigators believe preparations to apply for one were underway. While communication had previously taken place via digital channels, investigators claimed there were also plans for a face-to-face meeting.
The STF investigation further revealed that Hamim was in contact with several foreign handlers, including ‘Rana’, ‘Uzair’, ‘Abid Jat’, and ‘Hamid’. He contacted them via Instagram about two months ago, followed by regular conversations through encrypted apps. Digital analysis has led investigators to determine that these handlers are based in Pakistan and maintain links with the Shahzad Bhatti gang. The STF claimed the gang has close ties to the ISI and other extremist organisations, and attempted to lure young people into terrorist activities by influencing them through social media.
Investigators are now preparing to interrogate Hamim and Arpita face-to-face. Simultaneously, their bank accounts, digital wallets, financial transactions, and forensic reports from the seized mobile phones are being scrutinised. The STF believes this investigation will yield crucial information regarding the extent of the suspected network, the role of foreign handlers, the modus operandi of the ‘honey trap’ module, and the identities of other individuals involved.