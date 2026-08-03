ETV Bharat / state

Pak Handlers, Encrypted Apps: WB STF Nabs JeM Operative’s Girlfriend in Jharkhand; Uncovers VIP 'Honey Trap' Plot

Kolkata: Following the arrest of Hamim Mondal (alias Hamim Fuego) on suspicion of links to Jaish-e-Mohammed, investigators have turned their focus to his girlfriend, Arpita Sarkar. Hamim Mondal was arrested from Renaissance Township in Bardhaman; subsequently, his girlfriend—also a suspect—was arrested in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj.

The West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) has begun interrogating her to gather information regarding the extent of the network, potential international connections, and plots for subversive activities. Investigators said Arpita was traced based on information gleaned from Hamim’s mobile phone, digital chats, and extensive interrogation. She was later arrested in Sahibganj during a joint operation, and her mobile phone was also seized.

The investigation revealed that Hamim and Arpita met via Instagram and a relationship subsequently developed, leading to their engagement. According to STF, Hamim utilised Arpita for various covert activities. Instead of standard messaging apps, she was instructed to communicate via encrypted platforms such as Discord, Telegram, Element X, and Session. Currently, chats, deleted messages, and potential international contacts from these apps are being examined through forensic analysis.

STF sources said Arpita played a key role in "honey trap" operations within this suspected network. She was tasked with establishing contact with influential figures, political leaders, and VIPs to gather sensitive information and, if necessary, identify targets. Investigators further alleged there were plans to involve her in schemes to kidnap specific individuals. However, these allegations remain under investigation and subject to proof in court.