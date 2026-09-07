ETV Bharat / state

Painting Campuses Green: Ravenshaw University In Cuttack Plans Solar Panels, Vehicle-Free Saturdays

Cuttack: Saturdays at Ravenshaw University could soon look different, with students and faculty walking across the campus instead of using vehicles. The proposed vehicle-free day is part of a wider plan to transform both university campuses into greener and more energy-efficient spaces.

The university administration has drawn up several measures, including the installation of solar panels, rainwater harvesting, annual plantation drives, increased use of e-rickshaws and the development of green corridors.

According to the authorities, Ravenshaw aims to become the first university in Odisha to introduce such a comprehensive green-campus initiative across both its campuses.

Lively Ravenshaw campus (ETV Bharat)

The move comes amid growing concern over global warming and rising temperatures. The university believes educational institutions must take the lead in promoting cleaner energy, conserving natural resources and encouraging environmentally responsible behaviour among students and employees.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Arka Keshari Das Mohapatra said solar panels would be installed across both campuses, including in individual departments.

The university currently has solar panels with a combined capacity of 55 kilowatts. The system will be expanded to cover more buildings and reduce the institution’s dependence on conventional electricity.

Ravenshaw University In Cuttack (ETV Bharat)

Ravenshaw University presently spends more than Rs 3 crore annually on electricity. The administration expects the expanded solar power system and energy-conservation measures to bring down this expenditure considerably.

Faculty members and students have also been advised to avoid unnecessary use of electricity. Posters displayed in classrooms remind them to switch off lights and fans when they are not required.