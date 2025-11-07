ETV Bharat / state

Painted Leopard Gecko Sighted For First Time In Pench Tiger Reserve

Seoni: There's good news for wildlife enthusiasts from the Pench Tiger Reserve. A lizard resembling a leopard has been spotted in the Pench Tiger Reserve. The Pench Tiger Reserve claims that this type of lizard has been seen here for the first time. This means that the climate of the Pench Tiger Reserve is suitable for all kinds of flora and fauna.

Apart from tigers, leopards, and Bagheera, Mowgli's friend in The Jungle Book, the Pench Tiger Reserve is famous worldwide for its diverse wildlife and numerous species of animals and birds. The beauty of the Pench Tiger Reserve will now be further enhanced by this leopard-like lizard. It is called the Painted Leopard Gecko.

The Painted Leopard Gecko - a distinct species of gecko found in India, and there has been a recent potential first-ever photographic record of this species in the Pench Tiger Reserve.

File photo of Pench Tiger Reserve (ETV Bharat)

Captured on camera by a rest house employee

Deputy Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, Rajneesh Kumar Singh, said, "Anil Rajak, an employee of the rest house at the Karmajhiri Gate, was working when he spotted this unusual lizard. He captured it on his mobile camera, which reflects the richness of the biodiversity of the Pench Tiger Reserve." He added, "The keen eye and vigilant observation of colleagues like Anil Rajak are the real strength of our conservation efforts."