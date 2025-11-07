Painted Leopard Gecko Sighted For First Time In Pench Tiger Reserve
Employee's photo capture confirms new species of rare Painted Leopard Gecko in Pench Tiger Reserve
Published : November 7, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Seoni: There's good news for wildlife enthusiasts from the Pench Tiger Reserve. A lizard resembling a leopard has been spotted in the Pench Tiger Reserve. The Pench Tiger Reserve claims that this type of lizard has been seen here for the first time. This means that the climate of the Pench Tiger Reserve is suitable for all kinds of flora and fauna.
Apart from tigers, leopards, and Bagheera, Mowgli's friend in The Jungle Book, the Pench Tiger Reserve is famous worldwide for its diverse wildlife and numerous species of animals and birds. The beauty of the Pench Tiger Reserve will now be further enhanced by this leopard-like lizard. It is called the Painted Leopard Gecko.
The Painted Leopard Gecko - a distinct species of gecko found in India, and there has been a recent potential first-ever photographic record of this species in the Pench Tiger Reserve.
Captured on camera by a rest house employee
Deputy Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, Rajneesh Kumar Singh, said, "Anil Rajak, an employee of the rest house at the Karmajhiri Gate, was working when he spotted this unusual lizard. He captured it on his mobile camera, which reflects the richness of the biodiversity of the Pench Tiger Reserve." He added, "The keen eye and vigilant observation of colleagues like Anil Rajak are the real strength of our conservation efforts."
Leopard-like lizard received scientific recognition in 2022
Wildlife expert Ankit Meshram explained, "It is called a leopard-like lizard because it has spots on its body similar to those on a leopard. This lizard was first found dead in a water tank in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in 2017. After about five years of research, it received scientific recognition in 2022. Its name is 'Painted Leopard Gecko'."
It hunts ground-dwelling creatures at night. Meshram explained, "Lizards usually hunt on walls in houses and on elevated places or trees in forests. Lizards rarely hunt on the ground, but the Painted Leopard Gecko is a species that only comes out to hunt at night and preys on small ground-dwelling creatures such as frogs, scorpions, and earthworms. Therefore, it is also called nocturnal. From a distance, this lizard's body appears to have spots just like a leopard."
After being sighted in Andhra Pradesh in 2017, this lizard was also seen in Odisha. Now, the presence of this lizard in the Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, has proven that the Pench Tiger Reserve is an excellent habitat for all kinds of animals. This species is a protected species because wildlife traders and smugglers often target such rare wild animals.
Among those sighted at Pench are – a Ghost Spider seen relaxing; an 8-eyed spider, which hunts by jumping, not using a web.
The Pench Tiger Reserve is not only excellent in terms of its tiger habitat, but it also has many unique creatures. These include a spider that looks like a monkey, a black leopard, several migratory birds, and more than 50 types of butterflies. Besides this, the Pench Tiger Reserve is also known for its diverse types of deer population.