ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Girl Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, Family Alleges Rape

Jashpur: A 17-year-old girl from the Pahari Korwa community, considered a protected tribe, died by suicide at a village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district.

According to the deceased's family, she had been to an engagement ceremony in the village on Thursday night. Eyewitnesses said the girl was last seen with a youth at the ceremony and later went missing.

According to locals, the girl's body was found hanging from a Sal tree near the village on Saturday. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. A team from forensic science laboratory collected evidence from the spot. The villagers alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted which led her to take the extreme step.

They demanded the police to investigate the case from every angle and ensure the guilty is punished. The girl's family too alleged that she was raped following which she died by suicide.