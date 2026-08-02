Tribal Girl Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, Family Alleges Rape
The girl had been to an engagement ceremony in her village and was last seen with a youth, reports Tarun Sharma.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Jashpur: A 17-year-old girl from the Pahari Korwa community, considered a protected tribe, died by suicide at a village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district.
According to the deceased's family, she had been to an engagement ceremony in the village on Thursday night. Eyewitnesses said the girl was last seen with a youth at the ceremony and later went missing.
According to locals, the girl's body was found hanging from a Sal tree near the village on Saturday. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. A team from forensic science laboratory collected evidence from the spot. The villagers alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted which led her to take the extreme step.
They demanded the police to investigate the case from every angle and ensure the guilty is punished. The girl's family too alleged that she was raped following which she died by suicide.
"Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot with an FSL team. The case is being thoroughly investigated from every angle. The exact cause of death will be determined only after the postmortem report is received, based on which further legal action will be taken," said Rakesh Patanwar, ASP, Jashpur
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)