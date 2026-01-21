Padyatra Turns Tragic: Leopard Kills 30-Year-Old Pilgrim On Male Mahadeshwara Hill Route In Karnataka
A leopard attack on the Male Mahadeshwara Hill pilgrimage route claimed a young man’s life, exposing dangers faced by devotees trekking through dense forest stretches.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Chamarajanagar: A pilgrimage by a 30-year-old devotee to the famous Male Mahadeshwara Hill ended in tragedy after he was mauled to death by a leopard in the Talubetta forest area of Karnataka.
The incident occurred early on Wednesday, triggering panic among pilgrims and raising serious safety concerns, as lakhs of devotees use the same route every year. The man’s body was recovered around 11 am.
Leopard Attack During Padyatra
The victim, identified as Praveen, was a resident of Cheeranahalli village in Mandya district. He was travelling with four friends as part of the annual padyatra to Male Mahadeshwara Hill. The group had halted for the night at Talubetta and resumed their journey early Wednesday.
According to preliminary reports, the leopard was sitting on a roadside wall near Rangaswamy Oddu when it suddenly attacked Praveen. His friends tried to scare the animal away, but the leopard dragged him deep into the woods.
Search Operation
Terrified, the group alerted the Male Mahadeshwara Hill police. Forest department officials and police launched a search operation early Wednesday morning. Bloodstains were found near the spot where Praveen was last seen, and his body was later discovered in a gorge inside the forest, nearly 1 km from the attack site.
Officials said the leopard had inflicted severe injuries to Praveen’s neck, chest, and head. When the body was located, the animal was still present. As the forest staff and police did not have crackers or firearms, they faced difficulty in driving the leopard away. The operation to recover the body from the dense terrain was slow and challenging.
Preliminary Probe And Safety Concerns
Preliminary investigations suggest that Praveen may have fallen while trying to escape, making him vulnerable to the attack. A case has been registered, and further inquiry is underway.
The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who alleged negligence by forest officials. Residents claimed that leopard movement had been noticed in the area for several days and that videos of the animal sitting near the roadside had gone viral on social media over the past week.
Every year, lakhs of devotees undertake the pilgrimage to Male Mahadeshwara Hill on foot, traversing long stretches of forest, raising serious safety concerns.
Similar Incident Last Year
In a similar incident on November 20 last year, a five-year-old girl named Sanvi was attacked and carried away by a leopard while playing near a shed on an arecanut farm in Madure village. Her father witnessed the attack but was unable to save her.
