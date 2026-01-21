ETV Bharat / state

Padyatra Turns Tragic: Leopard Kills 30-Year-Old Pilgrim On Male Mahadeshwara Hill Route In Karnataka

Chamarajanagar: A pilgrimage by a 30-year-old devotee to the famous Male Mahadeshwara Hill ended in tragedy after he was mauled to death by a leopard in the Talubetta forest area of Karnataka.

The incident occurred early on Wednesday, triggering panic among pilgrims and raising serious safety concerns, as lakhs of devotees use the same route every year. The man’s body was recovered around 11 am.

Leopard Attack During Padyatra

The victim, identified as Praveen, was a resident of Cheeranahalli village in Mandya district. He was travelling with four friends as part of the annual padyatra to Male Mahadeshwara Hill. The group had halted for the night at Talubetta and resumed their journey early Wednesday.

According to preliminary reports, the leopard was sitting on a roadside wall near Rangaswamy Oddu when it suddenly attacked Praveen. His friends tried to scare the animal away, but the leopard dragged him deep into the woods.

Search Operation

Terrified, the group alerted the Male Mahadeshwara Hill police. Forest department officials and police launched a search operation early Wednesday morning. Bloodstains were found near the spot where Praveen was last seen, and his body was later discovered in a gorge inside the forest, nearly 1 km from the attack site.