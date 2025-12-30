ETV Bharat / state

Padmini Ghat On Narmada: An Unfamiliar Place With Pristine Volcanic Rock Formations

The place has pristine volcanic rock formations from centuries ago, standing as an ideal example of metamorphism in geological parlance. The place is inaccessible to visitors due to a specific connecting path. Anil Pachauri, who lives in proximity to Padmini Ghat, says, "This place is called Padmini Ghat, surrounded by privately owned lands and no direct way to reach. Villagers from the surrounding areas come here through narrow trails. That's why few know about this place."

Jabalpur: The Narmada River and the pilgrimage centred around it hold immense significance in Madhya Pradesh. The river, which flows in the opposite direction to most of the major rivers in the Indian peninsula, has mysteries abound. One such is the Padmini Ghat located between Lamheta and Tilwara Ghats.

Geologist SK Dhupeshwar says, "In geology, metamorphism or transformation is spectacularly visible at Lamota Ghat. Due to geological activities that occurred over centuries, different types of changes are seen in the rock formations. That is why several types of rocks can be found in such a small area."

"Rocks at Padmini Ghat are also the result of this natural phenomenon. But due to the constant ingress of water, coupled with zero anthropological interventions, these rocks still retain their natural form. Looking at these rocks, one suddenly feels as if this event happened just yesterday. Even people performing the Narmada Parikrama (circumambulation) do not get to see this place, because most of the pilgrims travel along the roads. The good thing is that so far, no one has tried to build a permanent ghat here, nor have any temples or other construction work taken place," Dhupeshwar added.

Swimming is very risky at this place as the rocks are very sharp with several cracks. (ETV Bharat)

Despite its pristine beauty, the rocks are very sharp at Padmini Ghat with several cracks and pools, making it unsuitable for bathing. If somebody tries to swim at this place, an accident can happen anytime, Dhupeshwar added.