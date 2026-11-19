Keralam: Padmaja Venugopal Quits BJP, Hints At Possible Return To Congress
Describing her decision to join BJP as a mistake, she said she was correcting it, while leaving open the possibility of returning to the Congress.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST|
Updated : November 19, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of veteran Congress leader and former Keralam Chief Minister K Karunakaran, has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nearly two-and-a-half years after joining the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Describing her decision to join the BJP as a mistake, she said she was correcting it, while leaving open the possibility of returning to the Congress.
Padmaja confirmed on Thursday that she had submitted her resignation by email to the BJP state president Rajiv Chandrasekhar and the party's national leadership. She said she had not adequately understood the BJP's ideology before joining the party and that her decision to leave was not prompted by the denial of any organisational position.
"I did not properly study the BJP's ideology before joining the party. It was a wrong decision, and I am now correcting that mistake," she told reporters here on Thursday.
She said she had first discussed her decision with her elder brother, K Muraleedharan, a senior Congress leader and Kerala Health Minister. Padmaja described the reconciliation with her brother as a source of happiness, saying she was glad to have him back in her life.
#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: On his sister Padmaja Venugopal quitting BJP, State Minister K Muraleedharan says, "That is her decision...I am not commenting about that." https://t.co/8e9JYW4lG9— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
On the possibility of rejoining the Congress, however, she said she had not yet taken a decision. She also expressed a positive view of the United Democratic Front (UDF) government and Chief Minister V D Satheesan.
"Leader's daughter is welcome to the Congress," Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph told mediapersons, describing her decision to leave the BJP as a good one. "I understood that Padmaja wanted to return to the Congress, and her homecoming would be wholeheartedly welcomed," he added. Padmaja had previously left the Congress over differences with the KPCC and Thrissur District Congress leadership.
From Congress Defection To BJP Exit
Padmaja joined the BJP on March 7, 2024, in New Delhi, in the presence of senior party leader Prakash Javadekar. Her departure from the Congress, where she had spent several decades, came as a major political development in Keralam, given her family background and her father Karunakaran's legacy in the party.
At the time, she had accused sections of the Congress leadership of neglecting her and working against her during the 2021 Assembly election campaign in Thrissur, where she contested as the Congress candidate. She had specifically named local party leaders, including former Thrissur DCC president Jose Vallur and former MP T N Prathapan, alleging that they had not supported her candidature.
She had also made controversial remarks about her father's disillusionment with the Congress, claiming that he too had expressed dissatisfaction with the party.
VIDEO | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: It's a personal decision, my ideology didn't match with that of the party (BJP); I only informed my elder brother (Congress leader K Muraleedharan), says Padmaja Venugopal on quitting BJP. Padmaja, daughter of late Congress stalwart and former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, had joined the BJP on March 7, 2024, in New Delhi, after quitting the Congress. The leader said she had already resigned from the saffron party but had not informed anyone, as she was waiting for the right time to speak about the decision. #KeralaNews #PadmajaVenugopal (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 19, 2026
Electoral setback And Political Uncertainty
After joining the BJP, Padmaja was appointed to the party's National Council in March 2025. However, she did not secure a major organisational responsibility.
She contested the 2026 Assembly election from Thrissur as the BJP candidate but finished third, with the party failing to make a significant electoral gain in the constituency. Her defeat was followed by speculation about her political future and dissatisfaction over the role she was given in the party.
Padmaja has, however, denied that the absence of a position was the reason for her resignation, saying her decision was based on personal and ideological considerations.
Speculation about Padmaja's return to the Congress had intensified in recent weeks, with reports of discussions involving her brother and other Congress leaders. Her elder brother Muraleedharan, who had strongly criticised her decision to join the BJP in 2024, has now indicated a willingness to reconcile with her.
The Congress leadership has said that her return could be considered if she formally seeks readmission. However, Padmaja has not announced any decision to rejoin the party.
Her resignation marks the end of her 30 months association with the BJP, but her next political move remains uncertain.
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi, who represents the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, said the BJP state leadership should respond to Padmaja's resignation.
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