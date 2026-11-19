ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Padmaja Venugopal Quits BJP, Hints At Possible Return To Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of veteran Congress leader and former Keralam Chief Minister K Karunakaran, has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nearly two-and-a-half years after joining the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Describing her decision to join the BJP as a mistake, she said she was correcting it, while leaving open the possibility of returning to the Congress.

Padmaja confirmed on Thursday that she had submitted her resignation by email to the BJP state president Rajiv Chandrasekhar and the party's national leadership. She said she had not adequately understood the BJP's ideology before joining the party and that her decision to leave was not prompted by the denial of any organisational position.

"I did not properly study the BJP's ideology before joining the party. It was a wrong decision, and I am now correcting that mistake," she told reporters here on Thursday.

She said she had first discussed her decision with her elder brother, K Muraleedharan, a senior Congress leader and Kerala Health Minister. Padmaja described the reconciliation with her brother as a source of happiness, saying she was glad to have him back in her life.

On the possibility of rejoining the Congress, however, she said she had not yet taken a decision. She also expressed a positive view of the United Democratic Front (UDF) government and Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

"Leader's daughter is welcome to the Congress," Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph told mediapersons, describing her decision to leave the BJP as a good one. "I understood that Padmaja wanted to return to the Congress, and her homecoming would be wholeheartedly welcomed," he added. Padmaja had previously left the Congress over differences with the KPCC and Thrissur District Congress leadership.

From Congress Defection To BJP Exit

Padmaja joined the BJP on March 7, 2024, in New Delhi, in the presence of senior party leader Prakash Javadekar. Her departure from the Congress, where she had spent several decades, came as a major political development in Keralam, given her family background and her father Karunakaran's legacy in the party.

At the time, she had accused sections of the Congress leadership of neglecting her and working against her during the 2021 Assembly election campaign in Thrissur, where she contested as the Congress candidate. She had specifically named local party leaders, including former Thrissur DCC president Jose Vallur and former MP T N Prathapan, alleging that they had not supported her candidature.

She had also made controversial remarks about her father's disillusionment with the Congress, claiming that he too had expressed dissatisfaction with the party.

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